Universal EA for Indicator Custom

Universal EA for Your Custom Indicator

This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.

Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works 

  • Custom Indicator Name
    This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.

  • TP Mode
    • BASKET: for ALL trades to close out based on the TP/SL- OR Trail SL OR Break Even. Basically its basket and everything closes based on the INPUTS. These figures are based on $, not pips
    • INDIVIDUAL: that ALL trades are closed out based on Individual circumstances of TP/SL/ Trail/ Breakeven etc etc. These figures are based on $, not pips
  • LOT Size
    This is standard and needs for no explanation.
  • TP (IN $)
    This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this profit amount.
  • SL (IN $)
    This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this loss amount. 
  • Trail TP (IN $)
    This means that at this point of $ then the Trail of price will commence and will only be closed out be the Trail Step. This is for basket or Individual.
  • Trail Step (IN $)
    This means that when price in the Trail TP is reached. As price goes up or down, the Trail Step will close out trades based on this Step.
  • Break Even (IN $)
    This means that either basket or individual will close out at this level.
  • Buy Buffer
    This is the number for the buffer for BUY order
  • Sell Buffer
    This is the number for the buffer for SELL order
  • Use Break Even
    This means the option to use break even feature or not
  • Use Trailing Stop
    This means the option to use trailing stop feature or not
  • Use Close On Opposite Signal
    This mean order will be closed if an opposite signal appears.
  • Use Close Out
    This means the option to close out feature or not
  • Close Out Trades Level
    This is the level at which the 2 trades to close out will commence. This might be ranging from 10 to 500. Depending on broker and system I use this for. Point to make is that 2 trades close out at the same time based on the “CLOSE OUT STYLE” INPUT
  • Close Out Style
    This is the STYLE in which the 2 trades will close out when the “CLOSE OUT TRADES LEVEL” is reached.
    • Break Even: This means that the 2 trades to close should be the 2 trades closest to receiving a Break Even result. MUST BE A BUY AND SELL TRADE. So a positive trade of $ 1.95 should be paired with the closest trade to receive a Break Even result. This could be a negative trade of -$1.45. Either way the object is clear, the result to gain is that the 2 trades to close give the closest to break even as possible.
    • Profit: This means the same as above INPUT yet the 2 trades to close out give the biggest profit. MUST BE A BUY AND SELL TRADE. Simple. Best 2 trades at the time of closing to give biggest PROFIT.
