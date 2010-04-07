Universal EA for Indicator Custom

Universal EA for Your Custom Indicator







This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.

Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works

Custom Indicator Name

This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.

TP Mode



BASKET: for ALL trades to close out based on the TP/SL- OR Trail SL OR Break Even. Basically its basket and everything closes based on the INPUTS. These figures are based on $, not pips

INDIVIDUAL: that ALL trades are closed out based on Individual circumstances of TP/SL/ Trail/ Breakeven etc etc. These figures are based on $, not pips

LOT Size

This is standard and needs for no explanation.

TP (IN $)

This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this profit amount.

SL (IN $)

This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this loss amount.

Trail TP (IN $)

This means that at this point of $ then the Trail of price will commence and will only be closed out be the Trail Step. This is for basket or Individual.

Trail Step (IN $)

This means that when price in the Trail TP is reached. As price goes up or down, the Trail Step will close out trades based on this Step.

Break Even (IN $)

This means that either basket or individual will close out at this level.

Buy Buffer

This is the number for the buffer for BUY order

Sell Buffer

This is the number for the buffer for SELL order

Use Break Even

This means the option to use break even feature or not

Use Trailing Stop

This means the option to use trailing stop feature or not

Use Close On Opposite Signal

This mean order will be closed if an opposite signal appears.

Use Close Out

This means the option to close out feature or not

Close Out Trades Level

This is the level at which the 2 trades to close out will commence. This might be ranging from 10 to 500. Depending on broker and system I use this for. Point to make is that 2 trades close out at the same time based on the “CLOSE OUT STYLE” INPUT