Choose the Correct Lot Size for Your EA Using Max. Drawdown Tolerance

Choosing the wrong lot size is one of the main reasons traders fail with Expert Advisors. Many users either over-risk their account or copy lot sizes without considering how much drawdown they can actually tolerate.

The EA Lot Size Finder solves this by calculating the appropriate lot size based on your personal max. drawdown tolerance, not generic risk percentages.

Instead of guessing, EA users can define their maximum acceptable drawdown and get a lot size that aligns with the EA’s historical behavior. This helps keep risk under control and allows the EA to trade without unnecessary pressure on the account.

Built-In Growth Planning

The tool also provides a clear account growth plan. It shows how and when to increase lot size as the account grows, while still respecting the original drawdown limits. This encourages gradual, controlled scaling rather than aggressive lot jumps. If you've purchased one of our live trading EA, the EA Lot Size Finder can help you trade more safely, stay consistent during drawdowns, and grow your account in a structured way.




