Alpha bearish engine

Alpha Bearish Engine

Overview

Alpha Bearish Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to identify and execute high-probability bearish trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection.

The system combines proprietary market analysis techniques, trend evaluation, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management to participate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during uncertain environments.

Key Features

Advanced Bearish Market Detection

  • Proprietary trend recognition technology
  • Multi-layer market condition analysis
  • High-probability bearish opportunity identification

Smart Trade Execution

  • Fully automated trade management
  • Precision entry timing
  • Real-time market evaluation

Dynamic Risk Management

  • Percentage-based risk calculation
  • Automatic position sizing
  • Capital preservation focused approach

Intelligent Profit Protection

  • Automatic break-even management
  • Dynamic trailing stop system
  • Profit-locking technology

Partial Position Management

  • Scales out of positions automatically
  • Secures profits while allowing trade continuation
  • Optimized reward-to-risk management

Trading Protection Systems

  • Daily drawdown protection
  • Consecutive loss protection
  • Exposure control mechanisms

Session Optimization

  • Operates during major market sessions
  • Focuses on periods of increased liquidity
  • Filters unfavorable trading conditions

Professional Dashboard

  • Live account statistics
  • Performance monitoring
  • Market status information
  • Risk management overview

Suitable Markets

  • CFDs GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD &XAU/USD only
  • FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD USE STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD STOPLOSS VALUE= 40 AND FOR XAU/USD STOPLOSS VALUE = 600. MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGITS DECIMALS FOR CURRENCIES AND TWO DIGITS DECIMALS FOR XAU/USD

Trading Style

  • Trend Following
  • Momentum Based
  • Risk Controlled
  • Fully Automated

Main Objective

Alpha Bearish Engine is designed with one primary goal: to participate in quality bearish market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and long-term capital preservation.

Note that: This software does not guarantee profits, and the developer of this software is not responsible for any potential profit or loss that occurs from using this software, manage your risks carefully. For a partial close setting to function your lot size must be divisible by 2.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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