Overview

Alpha Bearish Engine

Alpha Bearish Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to identify and execute high-probability bearish trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection.

The system combines proprietary market analysis techniques, trend evaluation, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management to participate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during uncertain environments.

Key Features

Advanced Bearish Market Detection

Proprietary trend recognition technology

Multi-layer market condition analysis

High-probability bearish opportunity identification

Smart Trade Execution

Fully automated trade management

Precision entry timing

Real-time market evaluation

Dynamic Risk Management

Percentage-based risk calculation

Automatic position sizing

Capital preservation focused approach

Intelligent Profit Protection

Automatic break-even management

Dynamic trailing stop system

Profit-locking technology

Partial Position Management

Scales out of positions automatically

Secures profits while allowing trade continuation

Optimized reward-to-risk management

Trading Protection Systems

Daily drawdown protection

Consecutive loss protection

Exposure control mechanisms

Session Optimization

Operates during major market sessions

Focuses on periods of increased liquidity

Filters unfavorable trading conditions

Professional Dashboard

Live account statistics

Performance monitoring

Market status information

Risk management overview

Suitable Markets

CFDs GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD &XAU/USD only

FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD USE STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD STOPLOSS VALUE= 40 AND FOR XAU/USD STOPLOSS VALUE = 600. MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGITS DECIMALS FOR CURRENCIES AND TWO DIGITS DECIMALS FOR XAU/USD

Trading Style

Trend Following

Momentum Based

Risk Controlled

Fully Automated

Main Objective

Alpha Bearish Engine is designed with one primary goal: to participate in quality bearish market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and long-term capital preservation.

Note that: This software does not guarantee profits, and the developer of this software is not responsible for any potential profit or loss that occurs from using this software, manage your risks carefully. For a partial close setting to function your lot size must be divisible by 2.