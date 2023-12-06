GdeAsset uses an autonomous lot management strategy that limits the financial value of losses according to market fluctuations.

This means that losses are financially limited and gains represent almost 85% accuracy in the 1x1 Target.

GdeAsset should always be used with active user interaction, which should activate Algotrade when a Fibonacci Retracement signal occurs after confirming the strategy on a larger timeframe (e.g., Bollinger Band Crossover or Moving Average Crossover). Configures GdeAsset to operate on a smaller timeframe.