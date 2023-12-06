GdeAsset
- Experts
- Daniel De Almeida Galvao
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 December 2023
GdeAsset uses an autonomous lot management strategy that limits the financial value of losses according to market fluctuations. This means that losses are financially limited and gains represent almost 85% accuracy in the 1x1 Target. GdeAsset should always be used with active user interaction, which should activate Algotrade when a Fibonacci Retracement signal occurs after confirming the strategy on a larger timeframe (e.g., Bollinger Band Crossover or Moving Average Crossover). Configures GdeAsset to operate on a smaller timeframe. Views the Strategy on a 4x larger timeframe.