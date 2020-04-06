C7x21 Crossing MT4

Introducing C7x21 Crossing - The Customizable Expert Advisor for SMA Crossover Strategies

Unlock the potential of the classic yet powerful 7/21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy with C7x21 Crossing. Expertly designed to operate across a wide array of markets and timeframes, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the time-tested approach of SMA crossovers enhanced by the added precision of a 14-period Commodity Channel Index (CCI) filter.

Key Features:

Dynamic SMA Crossover Signals: At the core of C7x21 Crossing is the dual SMA crossover strategy, utilizing a fast 7-period and a slow 21-period SMA to generate trade entries, offering you the chance to capitalize on both trend and counter-trend movements.

Integrated CCI Filter: Reinforcing trade entries, the EA employs a 14-period CCI, providing a robust filter to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring you engage with higher-probability setups.

Flexible Position Management: Customization is king with options to open long and short positions, close trades on the opposite crossing, and the innovative feature to only initiate trades when the daily swap is positive, optimizing your strategy for long-term profitability.

Risk Control at Your Fingertips: Manage your exposure with adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss settings, and enhance your trade management with an optional trailing stop feature.

Tailored Trade Size Options: Whether you prefer fixed lot sizes or dynamic lots based on leverage, C7x21 Crossing accommodates your money management style, providing flexibility and control over your trading risk.

Customization Highlights:

Long and Short Position Toggle: Optimize your strategy to align with market sentiment by choosing to engage in long (BUY) and/or short (SELL) positions.

Lag Opening Mode: A delayed entry option allows you to enter the market after a confirmed signal, reducing the impact of market noise and increasing the precision of your entries.

Positive Swap Filter: Enhance long-term trades by ensuring positions are only opened when the swap is neutral or positive, preserving your profits from swap costs.

Adaptive Lot Sizing: Utilize a fixed lot size or adapt your position sizing dynamically with leverage for an intelligent approach to capital allocation.

Trailing Stop Customization: Actively protect gains with a customizable trailing stop that moves with the price, locking in profits while allowing room for movement.

Why C7x21 Crossing?

Designed for both novice and experienced traders, C7x21 Crossing is your companion in navigating the complexities of the market with a strategic approach. The EA's ability to adapt to your unique strategy, alongside its embedded risk management features, provides you with the tools for a disciplined and efficient trading experience.

Whether you're focused on Forex majors or diversifying across markets, C7x21 Crossing is the strategic edge you need. With comprehensive support and regular updates, you're never alone on your trading journey.

Ready to experience the power of strategic precision?

C7x21 Crossing is more than an EA; it's the next step in your trading evolution. Harness the synergy of SMA crossover and CCI filtering to propel your trades towards greater heights.

Questions or need further customization? Feel free to reach out.

Disclaimer:

This is not a fully automated system. Extensive back-testing is required to ascertain optimal performance in specific markets.







