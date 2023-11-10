EmaBB: Expert Advisor for MT5

Overview: EmaBB stands out as a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor for MT5, blending advanced and customizable features to optimize your trading strategy. It's meticulously designed to open both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, providing flexibility and control over your trading endeavors. It harmoniously integrates the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Bollinger Bands, and advanced trailing stop strategies to optimize trade entries and exits.

Key Features:

Dual Positioning: Capable of opening both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, tailored to your trading preferences and market conditions. Optimized Lot Management: Control the size of the positions you want to open with the "Lots" parameter, empowering you with precise risk management. Positive Swap Control: Option to open positions only if the Daily Swap is 0 or positive, ensuring cost-effective trading. Dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss: Set custom Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in pips, safeguarding your trades against market volatility. Adaptive Trailing Stop: Activate trailing stop with customizable distance parameters to secure profits dynamically. EMA & Bollinger Bands Integration: Utilize fast and slow EMAs along with adjustable Bollinger Bands period for refined market analysis and signal generation.

Input Parameters:

LongPositions & ShortPositions: Enable or disable the opening of LONG/BUY or SHORT/SELL positions.

Lots: Determine the lot size to open.

DailySwapOnlyPositive: Choose whether to open positions based on the Daily Swap condition.

TakeProfit_in_Pips & StoppLoss_in_Pips: Specify Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in the smallest digits/pips/ticks.

tralingStopOn: Toggle the activation of the trailing stop.

HowFarTrailingStopInPips & HowFarTrailingStopisFollowingThePrice: Set the activation distance and following distance for the trailing stop.

EMA_Fast & EMA_Slow: Designate Fast and Slow EMA periods.

BB_period: Define the period for Bollinger Bands.

MA_Method & MA_Period: Select the Moving Average Method and its Timeframe/Period.

Why Choose EmaBB? EmaBB promises a seamless, user-friendly experience, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. By balancing proven strategies and customizable settings, it caters to diverse trading needs and market conditions.

Author’s Note: EmaBB is grounded on extensive market analysis and innovative strategies. Ensure to back-test thoroughly and adjust the input parameters according to your trading preferences and risk tolerance before going live.

Disclaimer: This is not a fully automated system. Extensive back-testing is required to ascertain optimal performance in specific markets. Always input the correct values and conduct due diligence.



