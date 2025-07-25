Emilian MT4

Emilian МТ4: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.





Key Features

Crossover EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals.

: Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra layer of confirmation through RSI 21, reducing false positives.

: Adds an extra layer of confirmation through RSI 21, reducing false positives. Flexible Positioning : Allows for both long and short positions, fully adjustable to your trading preference.

: Allows for both long and short positions, fully adjustable to your trading preference. Dynamic Risk Management: Choose between ATR-based or pip-based Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

Input Parameters

LongPositions: Allows the opening of LONG/BUY positions.

ShortPositions: Allows the opening of SHORT/SELL positions.

Lots: Standard lot size for opening positions.

EMA_Fast & EMA_Slow: Fast and Slow EMA periods for crossover strategy.

StopAndTipByPips: Choice between ATR-based or pip-based Take Profit and Stop Loss.

TakeProfit_in_Pips & StoppLoss_in_Pips: Specify Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips.

Use_RSI21_asFilter: Option to use RSI21 as a trading filter.

RSI21_AboveBuy & RSI21_UnderSell: RSI levels for Buy and Sell signals. Emilian offers a comprehensive yet flexible approach to Market trading. By combining proven strategie and customizable settings, it caters to traders of all experience levels. Disclaimer: This is not an automated system; you should back-test and input the correct values; From the Author:

Adjust the input parameters according to your trading strategy and risk tolerance. Run the Expert Advisor on a demo account for testing before going live. Make Sure you do your back-testing for the specific market you choose. 📩 Need a Custom Version? If you need optimization for a specific pair, filter tuning, or feature enhancements —

I can develop a dedicated version tailored to your strategy or ideas.

Whether you need advanced logic, integration with your custom indicators, or specific entry conditions — I can help.

Feel free to contact me if you're interested.



