Emilian MT4

Emilian МТ4: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades.

Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.


Key Features

  • Crossover EMA Strategy: Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals.
  • RSI 21 Confirmation: Adds an extra layer of confirmation through RSI 21, reducing false positives.
  • Flexible Positioning: Allows for both long and short positions, fully adjustable to your trading preference.
  • Dynamic Risk Management: Choose between ATR-based or pip-based Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

Input Parameters

LongPositions: Allows the opening of LONG/BUY positions.
ShortPositions: Allows the opening of SHORT/SELL positions.
Lots: Standard lot size for opening positions.
EMA_Fast & EMA_Slow: Fast and Slow EMA periods for crossover strategy.
StopAndTipByPips: Choice between ATR-based or pip-based Take Profit and Stop Loss.
TakeProfit_in_Pips & StoppLoss_in_Pips: Specify Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips.
Use_RSI21_asFilter: Option to use RSI21 as a trading filter.

RSI21_AboveBuy & RSI21_UnderSell: RSI levels for Buy and Sell signals.

Emilian offers a comprehensive yet flexible approach to Market trading. By combining proven strategie and customizable settings, it caters to traders of all experience levels. 

Disclaimer: This is not an automated system; you should back-test and input the correct values;

From the Author:

Adjust the input parameters according to your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

Run the Expert Advisor on a demo account for testing before going live.

Make Sure you do your back-testing for the specific market you choose.

📩 Need a Custom Version?

If you need optimization for a specific pair, filter tuning, or feature enhancements —
I can develop a dedicated version tailored to your strategy or ideas.
Whether you need advanced logic, integration with your custom indicators, or specific entry conditions — I can help.
Feel free to contact me if you're interested.


Recommended products
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Experts
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
SilverBulletEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Puria Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor follows Puria trading method. RSI is used for sorting out signals. Also, the EA implements the averaging function. Trading strategy Three Moving Average (МА) indicators combined with Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD) provide market entry signals . Sell as soon as First MA crosses Second MA and Third MA below and confirmation from MACD arrives (one bar has closed below the zero level). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is used as the signal filter . If RS
Expert OptiPro Buy Sell
Andrei Gerasimenko
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position. Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level. It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm. Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart  Bollinger Bands   and   ATR   indicators . If this
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
PZ Turtle Trading EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
LaboratoryMoney EURCAD
Dmitrii Survila
1 (1)
Experts
Laboratory.Money EUR/CAD M30 Автоматическая Торговая Система из серии Energy Drive EUR/CAD M30 Вся активность эксперта проявляется только на реальной торговле. Его нет толку проверять в тестере стратегий. Запрещается бонус от брокера к вашему депозиту. Эксперт торгует с теми деньгами которые могут уйти в просадок, бонус в просадке не участвует, это приведёт к потере всего вашего депозита. Данный эксперт очень подходит для программы "Rebate" от вашего брокера. Все изменения в на
FREE
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Succubus
Dmitriy Prigodich
3 (5)
Experts
Succubus is a universal expert Advisor. Its main advantage is the highest entry accuracy, 90% of transactions and above. The expert Advisor parameters are divided into categories according to the function that the user needs. All functions can be disabled. The expert Advisor is designed to disperse small and medium-sized deposits. Main: TakeProfit - number of points to close a trade with a profit StopLoss - number of points to close a trade with a loss Slippage - Slippage Magic-adviser
FREE
Boat GoodLine
Oleg Papkov
Experts
EA Boat GoodLine The Boat GoodLine expert Advisor works by averaging two stochastics with selectable and configurable parameters, limiting noise and minor "false" movements using the Lim parameter. The EA is easily optimized for selecting all settings parameters. The robot calculates the trend and makes trades in the direction of it. The EA has two modes for ending trades.  Normal mode ( Net = false ) ends trades with the TakeProfit or StopLoss expert Advisor.  In the " Net = true " mode, i
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — A Clean, Reliable Trend System That Just Works Looking for an EA that’s simple, disciplined, and effective — without unnecessary complexity? This Expert Advisor was built for traders who want clear trend entries , strong confirmation , and smart risk management that adapts to market conditions. The MA Crossover + RSI EA blends a classic trend-following method with momentum confirmation, giving you high-quality signals , fewer false entries, and fully automa
BotAGI MT4
Franck Martin
4.35 (37)
Experts
BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself ! Tested on (EURUSD) , find its   backtest in the video below .  Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month. Why use BotAGI: The EA is an extremely simplified version of BotGPT,   a basic ver
FREE
ADM Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
ADM Trade X is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as BuyPeriod1, BuyShift1, BuyPeriod2, BuyShift2, SellPeriod1, SellShift1, SellPeriod2 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Amalgama
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A fully autonomous trading expert works on the principle of calculating counter divergences of averaged price values ​​simultaneously on two timeframes. An additional filter for opening trading positions is the Bollinger Bands indicator. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. Used trailing stop. For the full and stable operation of this trading expert, you must have a stable VPS. Recommended trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: Comment to orders - Comment to
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
More from author
Emilian II MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
The first version of this EA was free, but due to high demand from traders, I created Emilian II with more filters and improved precision I added MACD,ADX,and Fractals still some to come in future updated requested by clients. If you buy it now, you will receive all future updates and support. I’m offering it at the lowest possible price for a limited time, and the price will increase in the future. Emilian II is an automated Expert Advisor designed for flexible, multi-timeframe trading using a
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
TimeLS MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Time-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 TimeLS МТ4 - Time Long Short Overview Our Time-Based Expert Advisor is designed to give traders the advantage of precise market timing. The Expert Advisor works with both long and short positions and can even open both at the same time, giving you unparalleled flexibility. Key Features: 1. Time-Specific Trading:      - Define the exact hours and minutes to open and close positions, allowing for strategic planning around market hours, news events, or s
EmaBB MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
EmaBB MT4: Expert Advisor for MT4 Overview:  EmaBB stands out as a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor for MT4, blending advanced and customizable features to optimize your trading strategy. It's meticulously designed to open both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, providing flexibility and control over your trading endeavors. It harmoniously integrates the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Bollinger Bands, and advanced trailing stop strategies to optimize trade entries and exits. Key Feat
MACDucks swap MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
MACDuck: Your Friendly Forex Helper Hey there! Meet MACDuck, our little trading buddy that's all about the MACD indicator and catching those sweet moving trends. It's simple, effective, and designed to give your trading game a good boost. Cool Stuff MACDuck Does : Works with Big and Small Pairs : Whether it's major forex pairs or the smaller ones, MACDuck's got you covered. You Pick the Direction : Wanna go long? Short? Both? You decide! Swap Smart : Only jumps into action if the daily swap isn
C7x21 Crossing MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Introducing C7x21 Crossing - The Customizable Expert Advisor for SMA Crossover Strategies Unlock the potential of the classic yet powerful 7/21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy with C7x21 Crossing. Expertly designed to operate across a wide array of markets and timeframes, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the time-tested approach of SMA crossovers enhanced by the added precision of a 14-period Commodity Channel Index (CCI) filter. Key Features: Dynamic SMA Crossover Signals:   At
Black Swan Breakout MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Black Swan Breakout EA – precise entries after low volatility periods Black Swan Breakout EA is a trading system for MetaTrader 4/5 that looks for breakout opportunities after the market has been quiet. It uses Bollinger Bands to detect price expansion and includes optional filters to confirm the strength and quality of the breakout. Added a couple of new features and Indicators like DeMarker, Fractals, CCI also days of the week to trade and a time filter too. Added the ability to use leverage a
Forex Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4/5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currenc
TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individual
Prochlorococcus MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is plug-and-play and optimized for USD/JPY. Added the ability to choose what Leverage To Use also some fine tuning. Now is on the lowest Price possible. Please make sure that the correct UTC time zone is set in the input parameters so the EA can accurately determine the time in different locations. Feel free to send me a friend request if you decide to try it, and don't hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. Other currency pairs may be added in the future, but so
Cupriavidus Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Cupriavidus Bacteria is a fully automated time-based trading system developed exclusively for trading (GOLD). This expert advisor is plug-and-play, requiring no manual configuration or input from the user. Everything is built-in – from the strategy logic to execution timing and risk handling – making it ideal for traders who prefer a ready-to-run, hassle-free solution. The name of the EA comes from   Cupriavidus metallidurans , a real-world bacterium known for its ability to metabolize and cryst
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
TimeLS Close Positions MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Utilities
Utility TimeLs Close Positions is a tool for managing and automating trade closing operations in MetaTrader 5. It provides flexible control over when and how open positions are closed based on time, symbol, direction, magic number, and comment filters. You can disable trading on specific days of the week You can set a specific time to close all open positions You can filter closing operations by symbol, direction (Buy/Sell), magic number, or comment You can execute up to three one-time scheduled
TimeLS
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Time-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader TimeLS - Time Long Short Overview Our Time-Based Expert Advisor is designed to give traders the advantage of precise market timing. The Expert Advisor works with both long and short positions and can even open both at the same time, giving you unparalleled flexibility. Key Features: 1. Time-Specific Trading:      - Define the exact hours and minutes to open and close positions, allowing for strategic planning around market hours, news events, or specifi
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra
EmaBB
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
EmaBB: Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview:  EmaBB stands out as a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor for MT5, blending advanced and customizable features to optimize your trading strategy. It's meticulously designed to open both LONG/BUY and SHORT/SELL positions, providing flexibility and control over your trading endeavors. It harmoniously integrates the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Bollinger Bands, and advanced trailing stop strategies to optimize trade entries and exits. Key Feature
MACDucks swap
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
MACDuck: Your Friendly Forex Helper Hey there! Meet MACDuck, our little trading buddy that's all about the MACD indicator and catching those sweet moving trends. It's simple, effective, and designed to give your trading game a good boost. Cool Stuff MACDuck Does : Works with Big and Small Pairs : Whether it's major forex pairs or the smaller ones, MACDuck's got you covered. You Pick the Direction : Wanna go long? Short? Both? You decide! Swap Smart : Only jumps into action if the daily swap isn
C7x21 Crossing
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Introducing C7x21 Crossing - The Customizable Expert Advisor for SMA Crossover Strategies Unlock the potential of the classic yet powerful 7/21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy with C7x21 Crossing. Expertly designed to operate across a wide array of markets and timeframes, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the time-tested approach of SMA crossovers enhanced by the added precision of a 14-period Commodity Channel Index (CCI) filter. Key Features: Dynamic SMA Crossover Signals: At t
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pa
Emilian II
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
The first version of this EA was free, but due to high demand from traders, I created Emilian II with more filters and improved precision I added MACD,ADX,and Fractals still some to come in future updated requested by clients. If you buy it now, you will receive all future updates and support. I’m offering it at the lowest possible price for a limited time, and the price will increase in the future. Emilian II is an automated Expert Advisor designed for flexible, multi-timeframe trading using a
Black Swan Breakout
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Black Swan Breakout EA – precise entries after low volatility periods Black Swan Breakout EA is a trading system for MetaTrader 4/5 that looks for breakout opportunities after the market has been quiet. It uses Bollinger Bands to detect price expansion and includes optional filters to confirm the strength and quality of the breakout. Added a couple of new features and Indicators like DeMarker, Fractals, CCI also days of the week to trade and a time filter too. Added the ability to use leverage
Traicho
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Traicho EA – Trend Trading with Triple EMA Logic Added a lot of new indicators as filters for more accurate trades. RSI, CCI, Fraktals, MACD, DeMarker, ADX, Volume. Traicho EA is a lightweight and practical Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a clean trend-following strategy using three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). It is suitable for users who prefer clear direction-based signals and a simplified approach to position management. This EA is ideal for traders who want a basic, un
Prochlorococcus
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is plug-and-play and optimized for USD/JPY. Added the ability to choose what Leverage To Use also some fine tuning. Now is on the lowest Price possible. Please make sure that the correct UTC time zone is set in the input parameters so the EA can accurately determine the time in different locations. Other currency pairs may be added in the future, but so far, the best results have been achieved on USD/JPY. The lot size is calculated as a percentage of the account balance. You
TimeLS LightSpeed
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
TimeLS_LightSpeed is a time-based expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute and manage trades with precision at specific moments in time. It offers highly configurable inputs to control trading windows, position types, and exclusive scheduled deals with individual parameters. Message me if any questions, I have some predefined .set`s for some markets. Main Functionalities and Settings Trade Permissions Enable or disable opening of LONG (Buy) or SHORT (Sell) positions individuall
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Cupriavidus Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Cupriavidus Bacteria is a fully automated time-based trading system developed exclusively for trading (GOLD). This expert advisor is plug-and-play, requiring no manual configuration or input from the user. Everything is built-in – from the strategy logic to execution timing and risk handling – making it ideal for traders who prefer a ready-to-run, hassle-free solution. The name of the EA comes from Cupriavidus metallidurans , a real-world bacterium known for its ability to metabolize and crystal
Top 23 Indicators
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Top 23 Indicators is one of the most configurable EAs available. The combinations and patterns that can be created are almost infinite. This gives you a very unique and custom approach to the markets you would like to work with. The ability to find a repeatable and unique pattern through so many different combinations can turn into your advantage. Top 23 Indicators: //-------------------------------------- RSI – Relative Strength Index MACD – Moving Average Convergence Divergence MA – Moving A
TimeLS Close Positions
Kaloyan Ivanov
Utilities
Utility TimeLs Close Positions is a tool for managing and automating trade closing operations in MetaTrader 5. It provides flexible control over when and how open positions are closed based on time, symbol, direction, magic number, and comment filters. You can disable trading on specific days of the week You can set a specific time to close all open positions You can filter closing operations by symbol, direction (Buy/Sell), magic number, or comment You can execute up to three one-time scheduled
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review