Everlasting Grid

3

Everlasting Grid Expert Advisor is a grid scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair on M15 timeframe (currencies with lower spreads are preferred). It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it is a false signal, the robot places a recovery grid orders to recover the losses. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined in settings.


Requirements

  • Optimized to work on EURUSD M15.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $3000.
  • An ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Compatible with 4 and 5-digit accounts.
  • Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule.


Settings

  • Slippage - 3.
  • ProfitFactor – dynamic factor based on currency and lot size.
  • StartingLotSize - default to 0 (which will use the minimum allowed lot). If value is set, then it will be the starting lot size in the grid orders.
  • LotSizeIncrement - value, with which the lot size is increased for each grid order.
  • FixedLotSize - value if entered will place fixed lot size orders instead of incrementing the lot size (this option will have less drawdown and will have lower risk)
  • Grid Distance – grid distance for recovery orders.
  • Margin Amount - maximum margin amout to use for grid orders.
  • Magic number.

Attached is a sample preset suitable for EURUSD with $10 000 balance.

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Leonid Arkhipov
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Overview: ShadowStrike EA is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed exclusively for bearish market conditions. Built to operate only on EURUSD M15 , this EA focuses only on sell-side trading with zero buy-side exposure. It uses a blend of technical confirmations including EMA divergence, Ichimoku cloud structure, Bollinger Band compression, and RSI exhaustion to capture bearish momentum with exceptional precision. Strategy Highlights: Trades: Sell orders only Pair: EURUSD Timeframe:
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Masoud Seydeshaghi
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Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.02.12 16:11 
 

martingale backtest much btter than live user support not exist my question is still not answered

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