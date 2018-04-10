Everlasting Grid Expert Advisor is a grid scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair on M15 timeframe (currencies with lower spreads are preferred). It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it is a false signal, the robot places a recovery grid orders to recover the losses. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined in settings.





Requirements

Optimized to work on EURUSD M15.

Minimum recommended deposit is $3000.

An ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.

Compatible with 4 and 5-digit accounts.

Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule.





Settings

Slippage - 3.

ProfitFactor – dynamic factor based on currency and lot size.

StartingLotSize - default to 0 (which will use the minimum allowed lot). If value is set, then it will be the starting lot size in the grid orders.

LotSizeIncrement - value, with which the lot size is increased for each grid order.

FixedLotSize - value if entered will place fixed lot size orders instead of incrementing the lot size (this option will have less drawdown and will have lower risk)

Grid Distance – grid distance for recovery orders.

Margin Amount - maximum margin amout to use for grid orders.

Magic number.

Attached is a sample preset suitable for EURUSD with $10 000 balance.