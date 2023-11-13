Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4

4.67

- Non-repaint

Introduction

The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.
Роман Мирошниченко
162
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.12.12 07:48 
 

Excellent indicator, I've been using it for a long time, if you use it in the right place, the results are impressive!

Sivakashi
345
Sivakashi 2025.10.21 16:17 
 

Nice indicator and Kaya is super helpful and always very quick to reply to any questions.

Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe
54
Ifeanyichukwu Ikwecheghe 2025.10.12 10:13 
 

Great Indicator

