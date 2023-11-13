Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4

4.65

Introduction

The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.



Avis 61
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
410
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.02 11:59 
 

Great indicator works very well I recommend it

MP_mpap
527
MP_mpap 2025.05.21 13:13 
 

I purchased this indicator about a year ago. At first, it didn’t satisfy me. However, after some updates and a bit of familiarization… it’s actually a little gem! Elif responds promptly without delay. The indicator has some specific characteristics in how it’s used, and it requires a bit of getting used to. Personally, I scan for the Pattern and not the Breakout, and I must admit—that’s the exact "edge" a trader needs. Congratulations!

Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2025.05.09 15:39 
 

Pretty solid indicator. I’ve tried a lot, and this one actually delivers. Clean and simple.

Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
410
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.02 11:59 
 

Great indicator works very well I recommend it

Elif Kaya
15780
Aliwarsame
116
Aliwarsame 2025.06.02 03:55 
 

all fake review and they looking to get bribe free things. this is a garbage it doesnt work at all.

Elif Kaya
15780
MP_mpap
527
MP_mpap 2025.05.21 13:13 
 

I purchased this indicator about a year ago. At first, it didn’t satisfy me. However, after some updates and a bit of familiarization… it’s actually a little gem! Elif responds promptly without delay. The indicator has some specific characteristics in how it’s used, and it requires a bit of getting used to. Personally, I scan for the Pattern and not the Breakout, and I must admit—that’s the exact "edge" a trader needs. Congratulations!

Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2025.05.09 15:39 
 

Pretty solid indicator. I’ve tried a lot, and this one actually delivers. Clean and simple.

tMolokeng
151
tMolokeng 2025.04.30 15:22 
 

Very nice

xaxotf
292
xaxotf 2025.03.23 23:44 
 

This indicator is a MASTERPIECE!!! Nice and profitable!!!! Thanks Elif

Elif Kaya
15780
Volen Vladov
44
Volen Vladov 2025.03.17 16:03 
 

With the right settings it works pretty well!

Elif Kaya
15780
Thefox67
59
Thefox67 2025.03.17 00:06 
 

Yes i bought this indicator will try it out for this coming week could the seller send me some more information about i put it on the chart and yet to receive signals i have not changed anything.y

Elif Kaya
15780
Ali Mohamad Almohamad
192
Ali Mohamad Almohamad 2025.03.08 00:15 
 

I have just bought the indicator, I will tell you the results after the experiment with all honesty and transparency, I hope that I have chosen this indicator well with the author Elif

Elif Kaya
15780
FXN Neo
177
FXN Neo 2025.02.26 06:14 
 

Dev has consistently upgraded the code to insure the best possible experience using this tool and that is hard to come by in this business.

Elif Kaya
15780
Gustavo Alberto Saracho
155
Gustavo Alberto Saracho 2025.02.07 05:40 
 

excelente indicador, excelente soporte tecnico

Elif Kaya
15780
fxfan24
59
fxfan24 2025.01.23 14:30 
 

Be careful with this indicator, it is a scam. The author is tricking buyers into writing fake reviews. DO NOT buy this!

Anand J Dharsenda
1107
Anand J Dharsenda 2025.01.19 10:56 
 

I’ve been using the Breakout and Retest Scanner on MT4 for several weeks, and it has quickly become one of my go-to tools. The setup is straightforward, and the scanner is incredibly effective in identifying breakout opportunities across various time frames. I especially appreciate how it helps in spotting retests, which makes it easier to confirm high-probability trades. The alerts are timely and highly accurate, making it much easier to monitor multiple pairs at once without missing any critical setups. I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in my trading efficiency and profitability since incorporating this tool into my routine.

Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka
152
Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka 2025.01.16 13:05 
 

Guys, this indicator does the wonders, and I believe it has the potential to pass prop firms, work on small account etc, with risk management. If you need any help with it The developer replies and is supportive to get you started. I am ready for 2025 to finally have my financial freedom with this beast of a indicator.

Elif Kaya
15780
Johan140
19
Johan140 2025.01.07 12:30 
 

nice indicator, can be used daily

Elif Kaya
15780
Naing Khamdhang
117
Naing Khamdhang 2025.01.07 05:42 
 

Nice Indicator, This indicator helps confirm the strategy I'm using. Normally, I only trade Xauusd.

Elif Kaya
15780
Palmenio Reyes
140
Palmenio Reyes 2025.01.06 19:44 
 

THIS INDICATOR REPAINTS, IT WILL SEND YOU A SIGNAL OR A SETTING ALERT THEN WHEN THE ARROW OR SETUP GET STOP OUT THE ARROW N SETUP WILL DISAPEAR, OR SOMETIMES IT WILL RECALCULATE N APPEAR AGAING AFTER IT GOT STOP OUT WITH A NEW ARROW N NEW STOP LOSS WHICH MAKE THIS INDICATOR NOT GOOD N NOT ACCURATE. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.

Elif Kaya
15780
旭 郭
108
旭 郭 2025.01.04 03:12 
 

你好，我已经购买，五星好评。不是送一个指标么？麻烦发给我邮箱：55144577@qq.com 谢谢

Elif Kaya
15780
hans-eric
61
hans-eric 2025.01.03 22:24 
 

I am very impressed with this indicator it has great results. Besides that, Elif is super helpfull and always very quick to reply to any questions. Much appreciated.

Elif Kaya
15780
Waelalhou
146
Waelalhou 2024.12.17 10:49 
 

Really good indicator!!!

Elif Kaya
15780
1234
