EA CCI Indicator

Certainly, I can explain a trading strategy using the EA of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. The CCI is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders to identify potential trend reversals, overbought, or oversold conditions in a market. Here's a basic CCI indicator strategy:

Strategy Overview: The CCI indicator oscillates around a zero line, providing signals based on its position relative to this line. This strategy involves using CCI to identify potential trend reversals and overbought/oversold conditions.

Indicators Used:

  1. Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Usually, traders use a period of 14 for CCI, but you can adjust it based on your preference and the asset you're trading.

Trading Rules:

1. Overbought and Oversold Conditions:

  • When CCI crosses above +100, it suggests an overbought condition, indicating that the price may be due for a downward correction. Consider this a potential sell signal.
  • When CCI crosses below -100, it suggests an oversold condition, indicating that the price may be due for an upward correction. Consider this a potential buy signal.

2. Trend Reversal:

  • Look for divergences between the CCI indicator and the price chart. If the CCI makes higher highs while the price makes lower highs (bullish divergence), or if the CCI makes lower lows while the price makes higher lows (bearish divergence), it can signal a potential trend reversal.

3. Confirmation:

  • Don't rely solely on CCI signals; use additional confirmation tools such as candlestick patterns, support and resistance levels, or other technical indicators.

4. Risk Management:

  • Set stop-loss orders to limit potential losses.
  • Use proper position sizing to manage risk. Avoid risking more than a certain percentage of your trading capital on a single trade.

5. Exit Strategy:

  • Determine your exit strategy based on your trading goals. It could be a fixed target price, a trailing stop, or another indicator signal.

Example: Let's say you're trading a stock. When the CCI crosses above +100 and you observe a bearish divergence between the CCI and the price chart, this could be a strong signal to sell. Conversely, when CCI crosses below -100 and you observe a bullish divergence, it could be a good signal to buy.

Remember that no trading strategy is foolproof, and it's essential to practice risk management and use proper analysis to make informed decisions. Additionally, historical performance does not guarantee future results, so always conduct thorough research and consider other factors when trading.


Recommended products
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Experts
Explore our Multicurrency Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4, known as Multibrain. This innovative robot harnesses advanced machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and price patterns to accurately predict market movements in your preferred time frame. It's essential to test this strategy in the strategy tester and on a demo account to analyze performance and fine-tune settings to your needs. Key Features: Strategy based on machine learning, neural networks, and price patterns. Customizable tr
Argo Master MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT4 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker. You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures. The attached te
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Team Trading Gbp Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Peregrine Scalper EA
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
Experts
Sophisticated   cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system. Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Team Trading Eur Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Forex Bacteria MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4/5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currenc
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Experts
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Teamwork Gbpusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Teamwork GBPUSD EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Experts
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Mr Robot and source code
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mark
SynAIpse MT4
Mark Taylor
Experts
SynAIpse EA  takes your trading to the next level with this advanced financial AI trading tool designed to strategically trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology,  SynAIpse EA  incorporates a fully API independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance. The  SynAIpse EA  analyzes multiple entry pattern
Gold Scalping Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below an
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
More from author
EA Top and Bottom Reverse Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Reverse Martingale, also known as the "Paroli" betting system, is a gambling strategy used primarily in games of chance such as roulette, blackjack, or even sports betting. Unlike the traditional Martingale system, where a player doubles their bet after a loss, the Reverse Martingale involves increasing the bet after a win and reducing it after a loss. This strategy is often employed by individuals hoping to take advantage of winning streaks and capitalize on short-term gains. Here's how the Rev
EMA Trend Following
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This is a very nice EA which is running on Trend basis on EMA settings, very good returns, with SL and TP, if trade goes in loss the next trade according to loss can adjust this EA, I am uploading the back test of that EA as well, you can see that as well. You will never find that trending base EA in that price from anywhere, I am using this EA since almost 01 year and on my profiles you can see some live accounts as well.
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
EA Forex Scalping Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This EA Scalping is a trading strategy where traders aim to make small profits from frequent, short-term price fluctuations in the market. It involves opening and closing positions within a very short time frame, sometimes even within seconds or minutes. Traders who employ scalping strategies often make numerous trades throughout a trading session, aiming to capture small price movements. Expert Advisors (EAs) are automated trading systems that can execute trades on behalf of traders based on pr
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
EA Engulfing Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA Engulfing Candle is a significant pattern in technical analysis often used in financial markets, especially in trading stocks, forex, and other assets. It occurs on candlestick charts and is a reliable indicator of potential trend reversals or continuation. An Engulfing Candle consists of two consecutive candlesticks, usually representing two trading periods (e.g., two days for daily charts). The second candlestick "engulfs" the first one, meaning its body completely covers the body of the
EA Envelopes
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The "EA Envelopes" indicator, often referred to as "Moving Average Envelopes," is a technical analysis tool used in financial markets to identify potential trends and trading opportunities. It consists of two lines plotted above and below a moving average of a security's price. Here's how the Envelopes indicator works: Calculation of Moving Average : A simple moving average (SMA) is calculated for the price of a financial instrument over a specified time period. This moving average represents th
EA Candle Body SizeX2
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy is a trading approach that focuses on the size of candle bodies in a price chart. Candlestick charts are a popular tool in technical analysis, used by traders to make decisions about buying or selling assets like stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. In the context of the "Candle Body SizeX2" strategy, here's how it generally works: Candlestick Analysis : Candlestick charts represent price movements over a specified period, typically showing open, close, high, an
EA EMA High Low Price
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
This "EA EMA High & Low Price" refers to the concept of using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) in the context of tracking the highest (high) and lowest (low) prices of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. The Exponential Moving Average is a widely used technical analysis tool that helps traders and analysts identify trends and potential reversals in price movements. In this context, the "EMA High & Low Price" approach involves calculating the Exponential Moving
EA EMA Crossover Trend
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Following Crossover strategy is a popular algorithm used in trading to identify trends in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. This strategy uses two Exponential Moving Averages with different periods to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossovers. Here's how it works: Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs): An Exponential Moving Average gives more weight to recent price data, making it mor
EA Fractals Alligator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Fractals Alligator strategy is a trading strategy popularized by Bill Williams, a famous trader and author of the book "Trading Chaos." It is a part of his broader trading system called the "Chaos Theory" and is based on the use of three moving averages, which he refers to as the "Alligator." The Alligator consists of the following three moving averages: Alligator's Jaw (Blue Line): This is a 13-period Smoothed Moving Average (SMA) moved 8 bars into the future. Alligator's Teeth (Red Line
EA Secret Scalping
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
An EA (Expert Advisor) scalping strategy is a trading approach in the foreign exchange (Forex) or other financial markets that utilizes automated trading software to make a large number of small, quick trades to profit from short-term price movements. Scalping is a high-frequency trading strategy where traders aim to capture small price fluctuations within a very short time frame, often seconds or minutes. Here are some key elements to consider when developing or using an EA scalping strategy: T
EA STO Stochastic Oscillator
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a popular technical indicator used in financial markets, particularly in trading and investing. It helps traders and analysts assess the momentum and potential reversal points of an asset's price. Here's a brief explanation of the Stochastic Oscillator, often referred to as the Stochastics or simply Stoch: Definition : The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares an asset's closing price to its price range over a specified period, typically 14 p
Best Martingale Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
EA Martingale is a popular betting strategy that has been applied to various forms of gambling, including trading and investing. However, it's important to note that Martingale strategies can be extremely risky and are not recommended for serious financial endeavors, as they can lead to substantial losses. This strategy relies on the idea of doubling your bet after each losing trade in the hope of eventually making a profit. Here's how you might apply a Martingale strategy in the context of Elec
EA Heiken Ashi Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA (Expert Advisor) Heiken Ashi strategy is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading decisions based on Heiken Ashi candlestick patterns. Heiken Ashi is a type of candlestick charting technique that aims to filter out noise and provide a smoother representation of price trends. It does this by averaging price data over a specified period. Here's a simple outline of how you can create an EA Heiken Ashi strategy: Heiken Ashi Calculation : You need to implement the Heiken Ashi
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
EA RSI Plus Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"EA RSI Martingale" likely refers to a trading strategy or Expert Advisor (EA) used in the foreign exchange (Forex) or financial markets. Let's break down what each of these terms means: EA (Expert Advisor): An EA is an automated trading system or software program that can be used on trading platforms like MetaTrader. It is designed to execute trading strategies based on predefined rules without the need for human intervention. RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI is a popular technical indicator
EA Distance 3EMA
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Certainly! An EA Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a trading or investment approach used in financial markets, particularly in the context of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets. Here's an explanation in English: An Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy is a popular method employed by traders and investors to analyze price trends in financial markets. It's a technical analysis tool that helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities based on historical price data.
EA 2 Random Patterns
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a Forex trading strategy based on random patterns is generally not a recommended approach for successful trading. Forex trading is a complex financial market where traders use various strategies, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and market knowledge to make informed decisions. Relying on random patterns is more akin to gambling and is unlikely to yield consistent profits in the long term. Successful Forex trading strategies typically involve careful analysis and plan
EA 3 Hammer Candlesticks
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Three Hammer Candlesticks Strategy is a candlestick pattern-based trading strategy used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals in financial markets, particularly in stocks, forex, and commodities. The strategy focuses on three specific candlestick patterns: the Hammer, the Inverted Hammer, and the Shooting Star. These patterns can provide valuable information about market sentiment and potential price reversals. Here's how the strategy works: The Hammer: The Hammer is
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
EA SMA High Win Rate Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Achieving a high win rate in various activities, such as gaming, investing, or sports, often requires a combination of skill, strategy, and discipline. Here are some general principles that can help you develop a high win rate strategy: Skill Development: Mastery of the fundamentals is crucial. Whether it's a game, a financial market, or a sport, invest time in learning the basics and continually improving your skills. This might involve studying strategies, practicing regularly, or seeking out
EA Bollinger Bands Hedge Strategy
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
A Bollinger Bands hedge strategy is a trading strategy that utilizes Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions and manage risk. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands that are typically set at a certain number of standard deviations away from the middle band. These bands expand and contract based on market volatility. Here's a basic outline of a Bollinger Bands hedge strategy: Objective : The primary goal
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review