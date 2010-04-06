ON Trade Pivots

This indicator will give you entries as result of scalping strategy that will be applied on 14 symbols in same time and you are able to be notified with this entries Note : This indicator for scalping on 5 minutes timeframe only . How to use it : 1-Open chart and adjust settings (edit symbols names as your platform names , activate the alert system if you need it . 2-Wait for any signal you have it from this scanner you will have it as alert and as notification and you will see it on board