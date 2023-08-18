Dark Phoenix Scalper

4.33
 

Dark Phoenix Scalper


Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker 

This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold)

( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account ) 

This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading 

Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart )

Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in Pairs List Use , Next Pairs ) 

  

if Normal Mode = True Multicurrency Mode should be false  

if Multicurrency Mode = True Normal Mode should be false 


Best Pairs = AUDCAD , NZDCAD , AUDNZD , GBPCAD ,AUDUSD , GBPUSD , EURHCF ,EURNZD ,GBPCHF,GBPNZD 

All trade Have Stop loss 50 pips

Always behind each order 

No Martingale   

No Grid

No HFT 


Best Time Farm = M5 

Min Deposit = 100 $  


                                                                                            

                                                                                              

                                                                                            



This Scalper Have Filter Spread and Filter Slippage But for best Result Send Me Text Message i will Send Best Broker Name 

 



Recensioni 11
IATradingScalping
2362
IATradingScalping 2023.11.29 22:15 
 

es muy bueno opera pocas veces pero casi siempre gana . FELICIDADES

umair khan
32
umair khan 2023.11.08 10:03 
 

This Ea not getting trade how can it run it

Zi Hua Chen
209
Zi Hua Chen 2023.11.05 08:14 
 

可以在任何交易品种使用吗？

