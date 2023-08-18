Dark Phoenix Scalper
//// Dark Phoenix Scalper ////
Dark Phoenix Scalper is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker
This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs and Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send Gold setfile, default not working on Gold)
( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )
This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading
Normal Mode ( Working on Signal Chart )
Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in Pairs List Use , Next Pairs )
if Normal Mode = True Multicurrency Mode should be false
if Multicurrency Mode = True Normal Mode should be false
Best Pairs = AUDCAD , NZDCAD , AUDNZD , GBPCAD ,AUDUSD , GBPUSD , EURHCF ,EURNZD ,GBPCHF,GBPNZD , ,.... ,
All trade Have Stop loss 50 pips
Always behind each order
No Martingale
No Grid
No HFT
Best Time Farm = M5
Min Deposit = 100 $
This Scalper Have Filter Spread and Filter Slippage But for best Result Send Me Text Message i will Send Best Broker Name
es muy bueno opera pocas veces pero casi siempre gana . FELICIDADES