



Dark Phoenix Scalper is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker

This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs and Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send Gold setfile, default not working on Gold)

( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )

This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading

Normal Mode ( Working on Signal Chart )

Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in Pairs List Use , Next Pairs )

if Normal Mode = True Multicurrency Mode should be false

if Multicurrency Mode = True Normal Mode should be false





Best Pairs = AUDCAD , NZDCAD , AUDNZD , GBPCAD ,AUDUSD , GBPUSD , EURHCF ,EURNZD ,GBPCHF,GBPNZD , ,.... ,

All trade Have Stop loss 50 pips

Always behind each order

No Martingale

No Grid

No HFT





Best Time Farm = M5

Min Deposit = 100 $













This Scalper Have Filter Spread and Filter Slippage But for best Result Send Me Text Message i will Send Best Broker Name



