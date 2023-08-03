CCI Robot

CCI Robot is a trading robot that mainly uses the CCI indicator to trade signals, including Money management and placing orders with Oversold, Overbought, Level Trading, and Grid distance.
And can trade with Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable or Fix each lot size depending on each trading style. for flexibility in Money management.

The Trading algorithms.
1. Trade according to CCI signal.
2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL.
3. Open orders with distance.
4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit or setup take profit. 

How to work?
Open BUY
  • When CCI < -200 (be can setup CCI level in EA)
  • To Reserve distancing each order. 
Close BUY
  • When CCI > 200 (If TP is set, it will work first.)

Open SELL
  • When CCI > 200 (be can setup CCI level in EA)
  • To Reserve distancing each order. 
Close SELL
  • When CCI < -200 (If TP is set, it will work first.)

Currency Recommend: Any Pairs
Time Frame: Any Time Frame
The Expert Advisors can run all-time in 24 hours and any Brokers.




