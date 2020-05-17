London Breakout Robot
- Experts
- Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 May 2020
- Activations: 10
NOTE:
The setting
CloseDaily = true-open trade will close at the end of the day; false-open trade will not close until hit stoploss or takeprofit
Initial_Lot = initial position size
maxLot = maximum position size for martingale strategy
TP = take profit (600points = 60pips)
SL = stoploss (300points = 30pips)
No_trade = number of maximum lossing streak.(eg. 4 trade,after 3 lossing streak next position size = initial_Lot.
Open_hour = London open time base on mt4 time.
Multiplier = for matingale stratergy (not recommended below than 1.5).
MagicOrder = to differ from other Expert Advisor trade.
TrailingStop = true-enable trailing stop; false-disable trailing stop
TrailingPoint = interm of points (Recommended using trailing stop if takeprofit more than 600 points)
- Based on data testing from 1st June 2019 until 21st Jan 2020
- Initial deposit 10000
- Martiangle (initial lot-0.01,multiply-x2.0)
- Max. lot open-2.56
- Total trade – 146
- Win trade -57
- Loss trade-89
- Win streak max -7 (avg 2)
- Loss streak - 8 (avg)