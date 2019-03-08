Multi Pair Hedging System EA

THIS ADVISOR REALLY WORKS !!! I present to you my own adviser, designed to work on the instrument TSLA (shares of companie Tesla). The work of the adviser is based on hedging positions. Purely mathematical model of averaging positions. Advisor can be configured to work on buy or sell, as well as buy and sell at the same time. This is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, so it can be used simultaneously on a different stocks at the same time, and the work on each stocks can be set separately. It is possible to work on one stocks in both directions, the lot size can be set as a percentage of the deposit. Advisor recommend to use on stocks, which is limited downward movement. It is recommended to use stocks that cost less than $ 400. In this case, the adviser will never merge your deposit and trading will bring 5-10% profit per month with a very small drawdown, which will not exceed 10% of your deposit. It is recommended to calculate the lot in such a way that if the stock price falls to zero (which is not possible in principle), there will be enough funds in the account to withstand the drawdown. For example, consider the shares of Tesla. The cost of shares for example $ 300. If you open a buy order in increments of every $ 5, it is not difficult to calculate that a lot with a size of 0.01 will never merge a $ 10,000 deposit, even if the share price falls to zero. The average range of work of this action + -150 $. That is, while the price is in this range, it is possible to work on buy and sell at the same time. Currency pairs in this regard are more dangerous, volunteering is higher, so there is a risk of a deposit being drained. Advisor gives a lot of options to configure and each user can choose a trading style for themselves, creating an individual trading system. I recommend taking up to 10 tools to work at the same time, with one tool with high volatility, and the rest with low volunteering. I recommend this set of tools: TSLA, MU, JPM, NKE, HPQ, INTC, T, XOM... The set can be absolutely any.

OPTIONS:

Step - step, number of points for opening the next order by instrument

StepKoef - increment ratio for the next lot, if you specify 2, it will increase the step of the next lot by 2 times

CntOrdersForKoef - indicates after what number of open orders, the step of the next lot will begin to increase by the StepKoef coefficient.

CloseToProfit - false - do not use, true - use the following setting

ProfitToCloseAll - indicates the percentage of the deposit. For example, set 10 - means that when profit on trades on a buy or sell separately reaches 10% of the deposit amount, for each instrument separately, all orders of this type will be closed, not reaching the take profit mark.

CloseToProfitEq - false - do not use, true - use the following setting

ProfitToCloseAllEq - percentage of total profit for all instruments. If you specify 10, then all orders will be closed for all currency pairs with a total profit of 10% of the deposit amount.

TakeProfit - Number of points for closing a position in profit. Take profit is virtual, is not set in the terminal, when trading on shares, frequent gaps are closed at maximum profit.

mm - false - do not use, true - use the following setting

risk - lot calculation as a percentage of the deposit

Lots - fixed set lot size

mult - lot duplication ratio

PanelSet - panel settings on the chart, which shows the levels of virtual take profits, according to which orders will be closed.


You can install on one of the graphs, trading will be carried out on all prescribed instruments. It is also possible to install for each tool separately, you only need to change the Magic. Any timeframe. Any broker, any spreads and commissions.

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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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