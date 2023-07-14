Dvv mt4

The DVV indicator is a multifaceted informative indicator for the Forex market or the Cryptocurrency market. The indicator gives clear and reliable signals without redrawing. The indicator can be used in bots by taking readings from its zero buffer.

Please note that for different currency pairs, the settings must be selected separately, this is not difficult.

Changing the input parameters greatly affects the display. I will show four options for using the indicator. The indicator has only one output informative buffer (zero when used in automatic systems). But it can be interpreted in different ways based on the indicator settings. I will describe four options.


The first option for interpreting the indicator readings.

The indicator can filter past 'bad' history from future 'good' history. A 'bad' or 'good' history should be understood as informative and correct historical data. To see how it works, look at the first screenshot. In place of the 'bad' history, the indicator displays positive results. In place of a 'good' history, the indicator displays negative results. Thus, you can only test your bot or indicator in the correct history zone. This is a very convenient way to use it because testing a bot on a 'bad' history doesn't make sense and filtering just by time isn't correct, so using this indicator is the only correct way to get the correct historical zone to test your bot with. Use on a weekly chart!


The second option for interpreting the indicator readings.

The indicator displays the price transition from one level to another. This can be seen and understood from the second screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, also the timeframe is one hour and not a week as in the previous example. In this case, the work in certain squares and the transition to another square are clearly visible. This can be interpreted as certain price levels, and the beginning of another square as a new price level.


The third option for interpreting the indicator readings.

Using the indicator for clustering. This can be seen and understood from the third screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, as well as the timeframe is one hour. This is similar to the previous interpretation, but we are not tied to price levels, but to the very sections of history as clusters. This can be used as a signal to view the parameters of your Expert Advisor or a signal to close the series in losses or profits. That is a signal in order to view the current state of affairs and make the necessary adjustments. For example, re-optimize your bot.


The fourth option for interpreting the indicator readings.

Using the indicator to search for patterns. This can be seen and understood from the fourth screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, as well as the timeframe is one hour. In this case, we can see a certain figure displayed by the indicator and this can be used as a unique pattern. Through this pattern, you can recognize the behavior of the price after its appearance.


Options.

  • LengthVolatility - number of bars for volatility analysis,
  • LengthVolumes - the number of bars for analyzing tick volumes,
  • StepDigits - accuracy step in volatility analysis,
  • CoefficientSynchronization – synchronization coefficient,
  • CoefficientDivision - divisor to bring to a normal state,
  • StepDigitsDifference - step of accuracy when reflecting the buffer,
  • VisualDateRange - permission to analyze a specific section of history and not the whole,
  • StartDate – start date of history analysis,
  • FinalDate - end date of history analysis.


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Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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Indicators
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
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FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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