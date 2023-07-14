Dvv mt4

The DVV indicator is a multifaceted informative indicator for the Forex market or the Cryptocurrency market. The indicator gives clear and reliable signals without redrawing. The indicator can be used in bots by taking readings from its zero buffer.

Please note that for different currency pairs, the settings must be selected separately, this is not difficult.

Changing the input parameters greatly affects the display. I will show four options for using the indicator. The indicator has only one output informative buffer (zero when used in automatic systems). But it can be interpreted in different ways based on the indicator settings. I will describe four options.


The first option for interpreting the indicator readings.

The indicator can filter past 'bad' history from future 'good' history. A 'bad' or 'good' history should be understood as informative and correct historical data. To see how it works, look at the first screenshot. In place of the 'bad' history, the indicator displays positive results. In place of a 'good' history, the indicator displays negative results. Thus, you can only test your bot or indicator in the correct history zone. This is a very convenient way to use it because testing a bot on a 'bad' history doesn't make sense and filtering just by time isn't correct, so using this indicator is the only correct way to get the correct historical zone to test your bot with. Use on a weekly chart!


The second option for interpreting the indicator readings.

The indicator displays the price transition from one level to another. This can be seen and understood from the second screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, also the timeframe is one hour and not a week as in the previous example. In this case, the work in certain squares and the transition to another square are clearly visible. This can be interpreted as certain price levels, and the beginning of another square as a new price level.


The third option for interpreting the indicator readings.

Using the indicator for clustering. This can be seen and understood from the third screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, as well as the timeframe is one hour. This is similar to the previous interpretation, but we are not tied to price levels, but to the very sections of history as clusters. This can be used as a signal to view the parameters of your Expert Advisor or a signal to close the series in losses or profits. That is a signal in order to view the current state of affairs and make the necessary adjustments. For example, re-optimize your bot.


The fourth option for interpreting the indicator readings.

Using the indicator to search for patterns. This can be seen and understood from the fourth screenshot. Note that the default parameters have been changed, which can be seen in the screenshot, as well as the timeframe is one hour. In this case, we can see a certain figure displayed by the indicator and this can be used as a unique pattern. Through this pattern, you can recognize the behavior of the price after its appearance.


Options.

  • LengthVolatility - number of bars for volatility analysis,
  • LengthVolumes - the number of bars for analyzing tick volumes,
  • StepDigits - accuracy step in volatility analysis,
  • CoefficientSynchronization – synchronization coefficient,
  • CoefficientDivision - divisor to bring to a normal state,
  • StepDigitsDifference - step of accuracy when reflecting the buffer,
  • VisualDateRange - permission to analyze a specific section of history and not the whole,
  • StartDate – start date of history analysis,
  • FinalDate - end date of history analysis.


Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicateurs
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicateurs
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Precision Oscillator – Une approche raffinée de l’analyse de tendance Le Trend Precision Oscillator est un indicateur conçu pour fournir une lecture approfondie et à haute résolution du comportement des prix sur les marchés financiers. Fondé sur un algorithme propriétaire, il analyse la structure du prix en tenant compte de la volatilité, des dynamiques directionnelles et des micro‑oscillations, et délivre des valeurs sur une échelle de –10 000 à +10 000 . La valeur absolue reflète la forc
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicateurs
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicateurs
Titre : Guide de Structure BBMA - Guide de Structure BBMA Description : Le Guide de Structure BBMA est un indicateur MQL4 spécialisé conçu pour aider les traders à comprendre plus facilement et efficacement l'évolution de la structure BBMA. BBMA, ou "Bollinger Bands Moving Average", est connu pour son slogan "Un Pas en Avant", soulignant l'importance de comprendre en profondeur la structure du marché. Avec le Guide de Structure BBMA, vous pouvez rapidement identifier les motifs de base de la
