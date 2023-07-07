Hanuman Gold
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 7 Temmuz 2023
Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com
Backtesting detail
- Tick data 99.9% for 5 years
- Spread variable 1-30
- Leverage 1:500
- Optimize Slippage
- Delay of market 20-40 ms
- Delay of pending 20-40 ms
- Time Frame: H1