The Manual Strategy Tester Assistant Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in testing their strategies manually using the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor provides a user-friendly panel with intuitive controls to set orders, calculate lot size, manage risk, and monitor account balance and equity directly on the chart.

Key Features:

User-friendly panel with 5 buttons for easy navigation and control.

Risk management functionality: Set the desired risk amount and calculate the lot size accordingly.

Set Lines: Automatically displays entry stop and take profit lines on the chart for precise order placement.

Order Placement: Open pending orders (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop) based on the position of the entry line relative to the Ask or Bid price.

Remove Line: Quickly remove entry, stop and take profit lines after placing orders.

Move to Breakeven: Move the order to breakeven once it is in profit.

Delete Orders: Close all pending or opened trades with a single click.

Real-time display of balance and equity on the panel for easy monitoring.

By using the Manual Strategy Tester Assistant Expert Advisor, traders can manually test their strategies within the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, enabling them to fine-tune their trading approaches and validate their trading ideas effectively.



