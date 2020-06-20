Simbasystem-gbpusd
What Is The Trend?
What is the trend?
The trend is NO NOISE,if you are able to understand it,you will have gained
A LOT ,if you do not understand it,it does not matter,you will never realize
the joy of systematically earning from the markets,any markets...
Please see the attachments ..Blue is up,Red is down,the rest is noise..
...And take care with the mirror ,what you see is not reality
Regards,
SIMBA
You do make a cliff hanger
Dance With Lions
More Realities...
The Last One Is A Nice Reality Check..
Enjoy
Best Regards,
Simba
Nice presentation , like the cycle of wave ... Cheeers
winner
You do make a cliff hanger
What do you mean,my friend?
If I find a winner in every trade I take? Unfortuntely not,my winning percentage is 75.4%,which by itself is irrelevant,depending on the relative payoff..
Please explain your meaning,I do not understand what is your aim.
What do you want to achieve with your question/my answer?
Do you know who I am? Why I want to teach,yes that is the right word,you?
Presume I am a fake..so what,everybody and his/her uncle/aunt will discover it in a few posts..so,is it not more intelligent to allow the benefit of doubt?Maybe you will learn something.and even if the probability of this happening is less than 5%,the payoff(if it happens) will overwhelm you..you know,in this Forum you have unbelievably good programmers-that post a lot and teach us new techniques and indicators-but,even if you have a lot of EXPERIENCED traders..THEY DO NOT POST
SO..even if on the technical side this Forum post`s are 20/20..I think that on the "actual trading" side I find that we experienced traders should increase our rate of posting .And I am going to do it,I do not bother about getting your approval,but I would like to know about the "real questions" you might have,if you have any.
My only aim with this thread is to return to Forum members what I have learnt from them,and,believe me,I am going to do so.Please check the attachments.
Regards,
SIMBA
Could somebody make an EA for this great system? Attached a good indicator for this system.
oooooo... I love that indicator
appologies
sorry I didn't meant to offend you, it was just a little joke.
I really appreciate what you are doing.
What do you mean,my friend?
If I find a winner in every trade I take? Unfortuntely not,my winning percentage is 75.4%,which by itself is irrelevant,depending on the relative payoff..
Please explain your meaning,I do not understand what is your aim.
What do you want to achieve with your question/my answer?
Do you know who I am? Why I want to teach,yes that is the right word,you?
Presume I am a fake..so what,everybody and his/her uncle/aunt will discover it in a few posts..so,is it not more intelligent to allow the benefit of doubt?Maybe you will learn something.and even if the probability of this happening is less than 5%,the payoff(if it happens) will overwhelm you..you know,in this Forum you have unbelievably good programmers-that post a lot and teach us new techniques and indicators-but,even if you have a lot of EXPERIENCED traders..THEY DO NOT POST
SO..even if on the technical side this Forum post`s are 20/20..I think that on the "actual trading" side I find that we experienced traders should increase our rate of posting .And I am going to do it,I do not bother about getting your approval,but I would like to know about the "real questions" you might have,if you have any.
My only aim with this thread is to return to Forum members what I have learnt from them,and,believe me,I am going to do so.Please check the attachments.
Regards,SIMBA
Thank you very much Simba. I speak for many.
We are willing and ready to learn the simbasystem.
We await the tools etc required to learn the system
Once again thanks
Ready From Spain
OHHH,
I think like Maji.. what a nice indicator!!!. I am ready to learn too the SIMBA SYSTEM and I have kept my ego in a wardrobe near my MT4 station!!!!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi everybody,
Take a look at the attached images..
Can you tell the noise from the signal ?
Do you want to make money on a low risk(risk comes first) high profit(profit comes second) strategy..?
It is free..theoretically..you will have to discard your ego..and for this you will pay a very high price..your ego.
I will teach you how to do it..but only you accept responsability to learn it/or not..if you unlearn your ego,you will be able to understand that the market is only a mirror of yourself,if you don`t..you will get the same results as always
...Take a look at the attachments..then,in the next posts,I will explain..
EDITED AND UPDATED :
I HAVE ATTACHED THE LAST SET OF INDICATORS AND THE TEMPLATE FOR MY SYSTEM..MY INTENTION IS THAT ANY FUTURE UPDATES WILL BE DONE IN THIS POST ..TO BE EASILY ACCESSIBLE BY EVERYBODY..
THESE INDICATORS,AND THE SETTINGS OF THE TEMPLATE, ARE THE ONLY ONES I SUPPORT AS SIMBASYSTEM..ANY OTHER VERSIONS OF THEM ARE NOT APPROVED TO BE USED WITH THIS SYSTEM..AND CAN LEAD TO DIFFERENT RESULTS.
NEW EDIT AND UPDATE: 28 APRIL 2007..The later posts of this thread had been dedicated to create an EA that allows us to capture the decision making processes of the system.
We also implemented extensive backtesting that showed a consistently profitable and safe to trade system if used exclusively on GBPUSD,GBPJPY..for other pairs,even if the conceptual basis of the system can be easily applied,I do it most of the time,the test results are indicative of negative results in the long term with the standard parameters
Then we started a forward test of the system it started on 27 March and stopped on 20 April,unintentionally,probably due to the fact that we run out of support from our forward testing backer ..we started with 20kUSD the 27 March USD and ended with 22.9K the 20 of April..
And you will find in the EA attached in this post,and its test results in the next one ,with the official settings which ,obviously,include the rules for trading the system,and the testing results..one interesting note for those that either believe or not in backtesting,the only way to effectively backtest a system is to use both in sample and out of sample testing to avoid overfitting of system parameters to particular market conditions,so,what we did was to test in sample for the period that goes from June04 to FEB/March07..and then test out of sample for the period that goes from Jan01 to June04..and confirm positive results for that period too.
Some of you may think about the usefulness of using an EA in a manual trading system,and my reply is that testing of assumptions is essential for any trading system,either manual or mechanical,and ,to do so, in a systematic way,you need an EA.
So,this is one of those rare threads,if any,where you will find ,first,an interesting manual trading system , second,an extensive testing of its assumptions,and third,the EA and rules that will allow you to test and fine tune the system in the near Future,both for the used pairs(GBPUSD,GBPJPY) and for any new pair you may wish to apply...if somebody wants to cooperate in the forward testing issue we could have more ..Inform
Finally ,I would like to thank Malcik,Frantacech,Zathar,Duke and all the others that contributed with their time,tests,comments and critics..in that order
Regards
Simba