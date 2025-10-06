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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD: ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2024-06-05 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
"Economic activity in the services sector grew in May after contracting in April for the first time since December 2022, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the latest Services ISM® Report On Business®. The Services PMI® registered 53.8 percent, indicating sector expansion for the 46th time in 48 months."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Services PMI news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-06-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-07-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 206,000 in June, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in government, health care, social assistance, and construction.
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD) : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2024-07-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of June, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index slipped by 0.1 percent in June after coming in unchanged in May."
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EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
How can I add the US30 index in the metatrader 5 ?
When I wanna trade it says that the trade is disabled for this symbol.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and range price movement
2024-07-19 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
"Retail sales decreased 0.8% to $66.1 billion in May. Sales were down in eight of nine subsectors, led by decreases at food and beverage retailers."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/JPY and Dollar Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-08-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in July, and nonfarm payroll employment edged up by 114,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in health care, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing, while information lost jobs."
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2024-08-06 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From rttnews article :
Australia's central bank left its interest rate unchanged at a 12-year high, as widely expected, on Thursday. The policy board headed by Michele Bullock decided to hold the cash rate target at 4.35 percent.
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil : United States Retail Sales
2024-08-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $709.7 billion, an increase of 1.0% (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and up 2.7 percent (±0.5 percent) from July 2023."
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/CNH : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: