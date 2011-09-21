CodeBaseSections
SilverTrend_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

SilverTrend, rewritten by CrazyChart, http://viac.ru/ 

The indicator generates buy and sell signals using colored dots on a chart and displays messages.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/459

Yaanna Yaanna

Yaanna is the simplest indicator of the overbought/oversold states.

JCCX JCCX

Symmetrical normalized CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with alternative (ultralinear and JMA) smoothing algorithms.

3_Level_ZZ_Semafor 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor

The simple indicator which displays minimums and maximums of the eldest, middle and short periods using semaphore dots.

MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones. MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones.

New comments added to a chart without deleting existing ones.