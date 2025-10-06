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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day correction to the bearish breakdown; daily ranging waiting for direction
2024-10-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.5 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment was essentially unchanged in October (+12,000), and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in health care and government. Temporary help services lost jobs. Employment declined in manufacturing due to strike activity."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2024-11-27 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2024-12-05 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-12-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-12-11 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2024-12-12 13:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From official report :
The Governing Council today decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. In particular, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate – the rate through which the Governing Council steers the monetary policy stance – is based on its updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; daily bearish ranging; 73 resistance is the key
2024-12-18 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakdown; daily ranging for direction
2025-01-08 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2025-01-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase: