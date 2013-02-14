Join our fan page
SolarWinds - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A typical and sufficiently smooth oscillator which can apply all oscillator analytical instruments. The most important thing is to define the trend using this oscillator. If the values are higher than zero when the indicator is colored in green, it will be up trend. If the indicator values are lower than zero when it is colored in red, it will be down trend. Bright colors correspond to movement by the trend, dark colors indicates the direction against the trend.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.10.2007.
Fig.1 The SolarWinds indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1518
