Retail Sales m/m show the total volume of retail sales of goods and services in the past month compared with the previous one. This is a highly volatile indicator, and it is seasonally adjusted.

Retail Sales is an important indicator of inflation in the country, that allows evaluating the consumer spending, which is an important indicator of the Japanese economy. The figures, excluding the large fluctuations in automobile sales, are notable because they illustrate the underlying patterns of consumption trends.

In recent years, the operation of Japanese retailers has become more difficult due to foreign-affiliated internet shops. With the spread of smartphones since 2010, the masses, which originally had no IT skills, also started using internet retailers. Therefore, the impact is affecting Japanese retail.

The growth of the indicator has a positive effect on the Japanese yen quotes.

