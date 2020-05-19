Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney

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Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney

Amazon is in talks with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), WWD reports. Amazon is said to be a contender for either all or parts of JCP. "There is an Amazon team in Plano as we speak," said one source. "There is a dialogue and I’m told it has a lot to do with Amazon eager to expand its apparel business."


A deal would accelerate Amazon’s apparel and retail strategies.

Possibilities include Amazon converting JCP units to its own high-tech retail format. “This could be a new tech-driven retail model,” said the source.

Amazon could also convert some JCP sites into distribution centers. “Penney has about 30 freestanding locations with a lot of land, which could be converted,” the source said. "They do have some good real estate."

A sale of Penney is no certainty, but a deal wouldn’t be expensive given the chain’s bankrupt state and seriously depressed stock price.

the source..

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Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)
Amazon in talks to acquire J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)
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Amazon is in talks with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), WWD reports. Amazon is said to be a contender for either all or parts of JCP. ”There is an Amazon team in Plano as we speak,” said one source. “There is a dialogue and I’m told it has a lot to do with Amazon eager to expand its apparel business.” A deal would accelerate Amazon’s apparel and retail...
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