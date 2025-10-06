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EUR/USD Ahead of NFP (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and NZD/USD: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-10-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From forbes article :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Interest Rates (adapted from the article)
While there are many factors that figure into the valuation of a currency, one of the most important factors to consider is the country’s interest rates.
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by FOMC Fed Funds Rate news events
AUDUSD M5 : 26 pips range price movement by AUD - Cash Rate news event
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EUR/USD - possible daily bearish (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-10-16 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD - daily downtrend is still continuing in ranging way (based on the article)
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Stochastic Oscillator in Trading (based on the article)
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The beginning
After
(Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
- RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
- levels: floating; quantile; fixed
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.28 14:13
This is very good EA for newbies - for the traders who are learning Stochastic indicator about how it works. EA is trading on overbought/oversold levels of Stochastic indicator with the following parameters which were coded to be inside this EA:
ea_Stochastic_system - expert for MetaTrader 4
- the parameters of Stochastic indicator which were coded inside this EA: 5/3/3
- overbought/oversold levels to be coded in EA: 80/20
The coder proposed set file for this EA so we may use this EA on EURUSD M15 timeframe according to this set file/parameters.
I backtested EA just to see how it works - please find backtesting results and some charts with the ideas about overbought/oversold levels:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change, Unemployment Rate and range price movement
2018-10-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Unemployment Rate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - bearish breakdown (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and USD/CNH: China Gross Domestic Product
2018-10-19 03:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From mainichi.jp article :
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Dollar Index M15: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: