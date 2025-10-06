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Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and AUD/USD: United States Manufacturing ISM Report On Business
2018-12-03 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-12-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M1: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-12-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M15: range price movement by Australia Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada Interest Rate, BoC Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-12-05 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin Falls Below $3,300 (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, NZD/USD and USD/CNH: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-12-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
GBP/USD - Ranging Bearish; 1.2506 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish ranging near bullish reversal; daily bearish ranging for direction
2018-12-12 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish ranging near bullish reversal. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for 60.42 support level to be tested for the bearish trend to be continuing,
If the price breaks 61.05 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 60.42 support level to below on M5 close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bearish ranging for direction. Daily price is on ranging far below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on bearish ranging within 57.47 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing and 63.66 resistance level for the secondary rally to be started.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and AUD/USD: U.S. Retail Sales
2018-12-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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AUD/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Kathy Lien - 4 main reasons why the dollar keeps getting stronger (based on the article)
1. Good Data
2. Rising Interest Rates
3. Equity Market Pressure
4. Trade Policy
Three out of four of these factors will still draw investors into the greenback.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.