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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2018-08-08 04:05 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From econotimes article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
How Non-Farm Payroll Reports Work (based on the article)
What is the Nonfarm Payroll Report?
The Nonfarm Payroll announcement is simply the US jobs report, with farm related jobs, unincorporated self-employment, nonprofit organizations, and military and intelligence agencies excluded. In other words, it’s a report of the “typical worker” in the United States. The report is released during the first Friday of every month at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. It will outline the amount of jobs either added to or subtracted from the economy during the previous month. For example, if it is the first Friday of June 2018, the release coming out would be for May 2018. This gives us an idea as to how healthy the United States economy is, which of course has a major influence on the US dollar.
Unemployment Rate
The unemployment rate is part of the announcement as well, as it comes out simultaneously. The higher the unemployment rate, the weaker the economy is. This is because people won’t hire workers if the economy is slowing down. It is for this reason that a rising unemployment rate is typically bad for the US dollar. Alternately, if the unemployment rate continues to dwindle, this means that more people are working, which means that the Federal Reserve is more likely to raise interest rates.
Forex markets have changed quite drastically over the last decade or so, and although the Nonfarm Payroll report is still very important, it doesn’t hold the same importance it once did, mainly because Forex markets are starting to move on different principles. For example, we are starting to see the US dollar act as a safety currency more than anything else, with traders accepting more that the employment situation in various countries (including the US) will be somewhat fluid. Occasionally you get the anomaly of a bad or good month, so keep in mind that most traders are now starting to look at the Nonfarm Payroll report as a trend to follow, not necessarily the “be-all end-all” of indications as to which currency to go along with.
Nikkei 225 - weekly ranging near bearish reversal; 23,010 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).
One Chart Explains Why You Should Own Bitcoin (based on the article)
In the upper right quarter of the chart below the analysis shows that the closest correlation between Bitcoin and other CCs (depicted as the FS CryptoFX Indexes Fundstrat developed and tracks) is in the high-teens with about half of all the comparisons in the single digits. This means that Bitcoin’s and the other CCs price movements are not tied to these other asset classes.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Wage Price Index and range price movement
2018-08-15 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M15: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD - bearish breakdown; 0.6544 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - global bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).
GBP/USD - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
Weekly price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing support levels at 1.2722/1.2661 for the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Retail Trade and range price movement
2018-08-21 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M15: range price movement by NZ Retail Trade news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: Top 10 In China's New Cryptocurrency Rankings (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: