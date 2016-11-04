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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double Smoothed Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Double smoothed stochastic with some extra options:
- Extended choice of prices (20 types of prices)
- Chosable prices for high, low and close (which are normaly fixed)
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The version of Aroon oscillator, displayed on the main chart.Aroon on chart
The version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart.
Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart
The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered
Upgraded adaptive rapid rsi (stand deviations adaptive) using t3 filtered prices.