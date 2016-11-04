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Indicators

Double Smoothed Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Double smoothed stochastic with some extra options:

  • Extended choice of prices (20 types of prices)
  • Chosable prices for high, low and close (which are normaly fixed)


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The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.

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