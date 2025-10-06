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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2018-10-30 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index H1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY H1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH H4: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Nikkei 225 - weekly breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Still, the Nikkei remains under near-term pressure for as long as it remains within the daily chart downtrend channel which has contained trade on the way down from October's peaks."
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily bullish ranging; weekly bear market rally to be started; 1,243 is the key (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Apple - daily ranging to bullish; weekly ranging bullish; 233 is the key (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision, RBA Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-11-06 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Interest Rate Decision news event
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Jobless Rate and range price movement
2018-11-06 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous quarters.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Jobless Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - weekly breakdown; monthly ranging to the bearish reversal; 63.17 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish breakdown with the possible bearish reversal: the price is breaking 70.28 support level to below for ranging market condition to be started. The price is breaking Senkou Span A line to go to inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition.
if the price breaks key support level at 63.17 on close weekly bar so the bearish reversal will be finished and we will see the bearish market condition to be established for Brent Crude Oil in the medium-term situation.
Long-term (MN1)/medium-term (W1) analysis: watch the price to cross 63.17 support level to below for the bearish market condition to be reversed, otherwise - the price will be on the randing condition within Ichimoku cloud.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crude Oil - Will Oil Find Support Near $60? (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Production and range price movement
2018-11-14 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by China Industrial Production news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2018-11-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After