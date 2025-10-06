Press review - page 616

New comment
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Rate Statement, Cash Rate and range price movement 

2018-07-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.50%
  • forecast data is 1.50%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent."
  • "The global economic expansion is continuing. A number of advanced economies are growing at an above-trend rate and unemployment rates are low. The Chinese economy continues to grow solidly, with the authorities paying increased attention to the risks in the financial sector and the sustainability of growth. Globally, inflation remains low, although it has increased in some economies and further increases are expected given the tight labour markets. One uncertainty regarding the global outlook stems from the direction of international trade policy in the United States. There have also been strains in a few emerging market economies, largely for country-specific reasons."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUDUSD by Metatrader 5

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Cash Rate | RBA
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 4 Jul 2018 6 Jun 2018 2 May 2018 4 Apr 2018 7 Mar 2018 7 Feb 2018 6 Dec 2017 8 Nov 2017 4 Oct 2017 6 Sep 2017 2 Aug 2017 5 Jul 2017 7 Jun 2017 3 May 2017 5 Apr 2017 8 Mar 2017 8 Feb 2017 7...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsCaixin Services PMI and range price movement 

2018-07-04 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]

  • past data is 52.9
  • forecast data is 52.7
  • actual data is 53.9 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "China's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in June on stronger increase across manufacturing and services, data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. Both manufacturing and services expanded further in June. Growth in manufacturing production rose to a four-month record, but remained moderate and weaker than that seen in the service sector. The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed unexpectedly to 53.9 from 52.9 a month ago."

==========

USD/CNH M15: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event 

USD/CNH chart by Metatrader 5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
China's Private Sector Expands Most In 4 Months
China's Private Sector Expands Most In 4 Months
  • 2018.04.07
  • www.rttnews.com
China's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in June on stronger increase across manufacturing and services, data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.
 

Nikkei 225 - daily bearish breakdown (based on the article

Nikkei 225 by Metatrader 5

  • "The Nikkei 225 remains caught in a quite pervasive downtrend, which has endured since it topped out back on June 12. That peak itself was quiet significant as it came in at 23023, which is just about exactly where the bulls had been routed in their previous assault. That petered out on May 19. Coupled with the latest bull failure it looks as though we might be seeing a double top reversal for the Tokyo stock benchmark, which could well portend further significant losses."
  • "However, the index remains for the moment above 21647. That&rsquo;s an important level as it represents 50% retracement of the climb up from the lows of late March to those twin recent peaks of 23023. It is also the third key Fibonacci retracement level. The first two have already given way in a two-week period which began on June 19. That day's sharp fall saw the first Fibonacci level of 22378 surrendered on a daily close."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Bulls Still Have Big Gap To Fill
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Bulls Still Have Big Gap To Fill
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
It probably gives us more usable clues than would a broader band encompassing all trade since that date, as it has seen more tests of both the upside and the down. That upside now comes in above the market at 23180.6, and the upper channel bound should probably regarded as solid resistance in the absence of any clear evidence to the contrary...
 

S&P 500 - daily bullish to be resumed (based on the article)

S&P 500 chart by Metatrader 5

  • "US 500: Retail trader data shows 39.1% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.56 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 03 when US 500 traded near 2652.24; price has moved 3.3% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.2% lower than yesterday and 5.6% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.7% higher than yesterday and 13.6% higher from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias."

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
S&P 500 Net-Short Positions Climb 13.6% Prompting a Bullish Bias
S&P 500 Net-Short Positions Climb 13.6% Prompting a Bullish Bias
  • Jake Schoenleb
  • www.dailyfx.com
US 500: Retail trader data shows 39.1% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.56 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 03 when US 500 traded near 2652.24; price has moved 3.3% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.2% lower than yesterday and 5.6% lower from last week, while the...
 

EUR/USD - daily rally within the primary bearish market condition (based on the article) 

EUR/USD chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The past week has seen the recovery in EURUSD gather steam with the break above notable resistance at 1.1720-25 confirming that the pair has based out at 1.15, while signaling that the momentum is on the upside. As such, this opens a run in for the June 14th high at 1.1850, which is the final hurdle before a potential move towards the key 1.20 level. However, if the pair falls back towards 1.1600-50 could suggest another corrective move to test 1.1500-10 support zone."
  • "Looking ahead towards next week, risks event on the docket for the Euro will be the US and German inflation figures. In regard to price action, a close above current resistance at 1.1753, which marks the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the 1.2555-1.1508 could act provide support for the forthcoming week. On the downside, support also comes from the rising trendline from January 2017, residing at 1.1640 and coinciding with the 20DMA."
  • "Those bullish on the Euro will find solace in the fact the Relative Strength Index on the daily and weekly charts suggest the bias is tilted to the upside, which suggest that the recent reversal in price action is likely to continue."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:

EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Euro Recovery Gathers Pace
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Euro Recovery Gathers Pace
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
The past week has seen the recovery in EURUSD gather steam with the break above notable resistance at 1.1720-25 confirming that the pair has based out at 1.15, while signaling that the momentum is on the upside. As such, this opens a run in for the June 14 high at 1.1850, which is the final hurdle before a potential move towards the key 1.20...
 

Crude Oil - daily possibility for downside movement (based on the article

Brent Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Demand for Oil is tied to the economic activities throughout much of the globe.  When demand for Oil is high, one can perceive the global economy to be performing well and consumer demand for oil-based products rather high.  When demand for oil subsidies, it is usually due to economic constraints as a result of slower consumer and industrial demand.  The only time demand for oil typically skyrockets are when massive supply disruption takes place or war breaks out."
  • "Current price rotation to the upside has reached and stalled near an upper price channel and coincides with our Tesla Vibrational Theory price arcs.  We believe this could be setting up for a big downside price move in the near future.  Our interpretation of this setup is that Oil will quickly find pricing pressures near the $74-$75 level and begin to move lower."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Crude Oil Possibly Setting Up For A Big Downside Move
Crude Oil Possibly Setting Up For A Big Downside Move
  • www.thetechnicaltraders.com
Our research team has identified a potential major price rotation setup in Crude Oil that may be one of the biggest opportunities for traders in a long while. Traders need to be aware of this potential move because it could coincide with other news related to foreign markets/economies as well as supply/demand issues throughout the rest of this...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and range price movement 

2018-07-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]

  • past data is -1.3%
  • forecast data is 1.0%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "In May 2018, total production was estimated to have decreased by 0.4% compared with April 2018, led by falls in energy supply of 3.2% and mining and quarrying of 4.6%."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Manufacturing Production news event 

GBP/USD chart by Metatrader 5

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

EUR/USD - waiting for the big price movement; 1.1790 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready to break it to below for the good bearish breakdown. Alternative, if the price crosses 1.1790 resistance level to above so we may see the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.

EURUSD daily price by MT5

  • "Gains in the pair stalled ahead of the 1.18 handle, while the failure to close above resistance at 1.1775, allows for the pair test lower levels at 1.17, however, the rising trendline from Jan 2017 continues to offer support. Previous resistance at 1.1720 will be the next target on the upside with 1.1755, which marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 peak - 2018 low another level of interest on the upside. In the short term, EURUSD has softened, however, on the weekly timeframe, momentum is towards the upside, a close above the aforementioned 1.1775 level can allow for a run in on 1.1820."
  • "Upside bias in the cross remains intact having made a break above the trendline resistance from the 2018 high. Following the break, eyes are now on the double top posted in May at 131.40, before a grind towards the 132 handle. The 100DMA situated at 130.10 now acts as support for the cross, while RSI indicators suggest that there is more room for further gains with the index not yet moved into overbought territory."

---------------- 

The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

EUR Technical Analysis Overview: Short Term Euro Softness, Long Term Gain
EUR Technical Analysis Overview: Short Term Euro Softness, Long Term Gain
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
Gains in the pair stalled ahead of the 1.18 handle, while the failure to close above resistance at 1.1775, allows for the pair test lower levels at 1.17, however, the rising trendline from Jan 2017 continues to offer support. Previous resistance at 1.1720 will be the next target on the upside with 1.1755, which marks the 23.6% Fibonacci...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsBank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2018-07-11 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.25%
  • forecast data is 1.50%
  • actual data is 1.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 1 ½ per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 1 ¾ per cent and the deposit rate is 1 ¼ per cent."
  • "The Bank expects the global economy to grow by about 3 ¾ per cent in 2018 and 3 ½ per cent in 2019, in line with the April Monetary Policy Report (MPR). The US economy is proving stronger than expected, reinforcing market expectations of higher policy rates and pushing up the US dollar. This is contributing to financial stresses in some emerging market economies. Meanwhile, oil prices have risen. Yet, the Canadian dollar is lower, reflecting broad-based US dollar strength and concerns about trade actions. The possibility of more trade protectionism is the most important threat to global prospects."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event 

USDCAD chart by Metatrader 5

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Cash Rate | RBA
  • www.rba.gov.au
Interest Rate Decisions Effective Date Change Cash rate target Related Documents 4 Jul 2018 6 Jun 2018 2 May 2018 4 Apr 2018 7 Mar 2018 7 Feb 2018 6 Dec 2017 8 Nov 2017 4 Oct 2017 6 Sep 2017 2 Aug 2017 5 Jul 2017 7 Jun 2017 3 May 2017 5 Apr 2017 8 Mar 2017 8 Feb 2017 7...
 

I'm interested to trade 


1...609610611612613614615616617618619620621622623...732
New comment