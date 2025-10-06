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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Rate Statement, Cash Rate and range price movement
2018-07-03 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Services PMI and range price movement
2018-07-04 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Nikkei 225 - daily bearish breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
S&P 500 - daily bullish to be resumed (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - daily rally within the primary bearish market condition (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
Crude Oil - daily possibility for downside movement (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and range price movement
2018-07-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Manufacturing Production news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - waiting for the big price movement; 1.1790 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready to break it to below for the good bearish breakdown. Alternative, if the price crosses 1.1790 resistance level to above so we may see the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2018-07-11 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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