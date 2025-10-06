Press review - page 624
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily bullish reeversal; 1233 is the key (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-10-19 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Gold (XAU/USD) - daily bullish breakout; long-term possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-10-24 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY - daily bearish reversal; long-term bullish continuation (based on the article)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Same system for MT4:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen (based on the article)
Japanese Yen - "In a week filled with prolonged adverse stock market volatility, the anti-risk Japanese Yenappreciated against most of its major counterparts. The funding currency often benefits when sentiment turns sour and the importance of preserving capital leads to an unwinding of carry trade exposure. This results traders buying back funding currencies, of which the Yen is a prominent one and it appreciates. With that in mind, we turn our attention to the week ahead. The previous one was notably lacking in prominent economic data, allowing for markets to focus on the bigger fundamental picture which looks shaky for risk trends. Those are still vulnerable to tightening global credit conditions, trade wars, emerging markets and political uncertainty."
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar continues to languish close to this year’s lows against its US cousin, but, while there’s little scope to expect a turnaround, matters may not get much worse for its bulls this week. he currency remains primarily beset by the yawning gap in monetary policy approaches between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve. While the Fed seems resolved to go on raising interest rates whatever President Donald Trump’s reservations , the RBA seems set to keep its own key Official Cash Rate at its 1.50% record low for many months yet. Indeed futures markets still don not predict a move for all of next year."
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "Last week, we mentioned that for the first time in a while, spread between crude futures in the first two months (November 18 –December 18) is now showing a discount developing in the front-month contract compared to the second-month contract whereas, in early July, the premium for the front-month contract was as high as $2.57/bbl. Once again, we’ve seen a discount increase on the back of massive builds in US Crude Oil inventory to the tune of 635mln barrels. The most popular calendar spread is the December 2018-December 2019 is trading at the narrowest levels in a year when it moved from a high of a $6.85/bbl premium on the front-month contract to a premium this week as low as $0.22/bbl. The falling premium tends to indicate concerns of oversupply, or in the narrative of this month, lower demand."
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar (based on the article)
USD/CAD - "It seems as though the BoC will pick up the pace to normalize monetary policy as the ‘Governing Council agrees that the policy interest rate will need to rise to a neutral stance to achieve the inflation target,’ and Governor Stephen Poloz & Co. may continue to prepare Canadian households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Canadian economy continues to operate close to its potential and the composition of growth is more balanced.’ However, the BoC may endorse a wait-and-see approach going into 2019 as officials pledge to ‘pay close attention to global trade policy developments and their implications for the inflation outlook,’ and little evidence for an imminent rate-hike may continue to prop up USD/CAD especially as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to deliver another 25bp in December."
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index (DXY) - "The week ahead brings heavy-duty scheduled event risk back into the picture. October’s labor market data takes top billing, with expectations pointing to a pickup in payrolls growth. Wage inflation might prove to dominate the spotlight however. Average hourly earnings are expected to have grown at a blistering pace of 3.2 percent on-year, the fastest in almost a decade. hat may well amplify worries about an accelerated pace of Fed tightening even as a raft of destabilizing influences continues to encourage de-risking across financial markets. Italy’s populists have locked horns with the EU, a Brexit deal remains elusive and the trade war between the US and China shows no signs of abating. Meanwhile, rising borrowing costs are already threatening fiscal stability in key emerging markets."
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.