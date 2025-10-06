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USD/JPY - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
How safe is the trading platform and do it work.
For newbies -
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Key post with all the links
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page108#comment_5847752
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Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2018-07-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - oil/gold price ratio (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Dollar Index - daily bullish breakout; weekly bullish reversa; 95.25 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
EUR/USD - daily bearish ot be resumed; weekly bearish reversal soon (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "The overhang of Brexit continues to provide an uncertain outlook for the Pound. The initial response to PM May’s soft Brexit proposal had seemingly placed GBP on a firm footing. However, this was quickly reversal after the proposal led to the resignation of key MPs in PM May’s cabinet, most notably, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Minister David Davis, consequently placing on Sterling as the risk of a no Brexit deal scenario had increased. It will be another critical week for UK politics, as the customs and trade bills proposed in the White Paper will face a vote in parliament at the beginning of the week. The customs bill will likely face the hardest challenge of passing, given that Tory hard-liners have already touted several amendments for the bill."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.