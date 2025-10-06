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Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes
2019-01-09 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-01-11 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Stock Market: Starbucks - Why I Recommended Selling It (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Parliament Brexit Vote and range price movement
2019-01-15 19:39 GMT | [GBP - Brexit Vote]
[GBP - Brexit Vote] = UK Parliament votes to decide on passage of the deal triggering article 50 with European Union.
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From telegraph article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Parliament Brexit Vote news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bear market rally to the bullish reversal
2019-01-16 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
The weekly share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish market condition for the ranging within 190.8 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 169 support level for the secondary correction to the bearish reversal will be started.
Most likely scenario: bullish trend with ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily bearish reversal; 1.1369 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - breakout to the daily bullish reversal; 62.45 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator: