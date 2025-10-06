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Crude Oil - Possible Daily Bullish Breakout; 75.59 is the bullish reversal key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index (DXY), USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Durable Goods Orders
2018-08-24 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From thestandard article :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - daily rally to the possible bullish reversal; 1.1749 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Dollar Index - daily correction to the bearish reversal; 94.59/94.36 are the keys (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - daily rally to the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
Crypto News - Ripple Getting Ripped: bullish breakout with the secondary daily correction (based on the article)
Ripple (XRP/USD) daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the good breakout with the bullish reversal: the price was bounced from the resistance level at 0.7711 to below for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started..
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD: daily bullish ranging along Senkou Span (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price for now is on secondary ranging moving to be along Senkou Span like to be ready for the bullish trend to be continuig or to the bearish ranging to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY - Reversal to the Long-Term Bullish; 113.38 is the key (based on the article)
Monthly price is on bullish breakout started: the price is breaking Senkou Span line to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.
if the price breaks 113.38 resistance level on close MN bar so the long-term bullish trend to be started, otherwise - ranging inside Ichimoku cloud waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2018-09-26 02:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): FOMC Rate and Statement
2018-09-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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Crude Oil M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: