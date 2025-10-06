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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Current Account and range price movement
2018-12-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by New Zealand Overseas Current Account news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-12-19 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-12-19 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and Crude Oil: Federal Funds Rate
2018-12-19 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product
2018-12-21 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: Stronger Bitcoin-Bearish; 3,122 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD - bearish ranging (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-01-08 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: