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EUR/USD - bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bullish ranging; 8,479 resistance is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Twitter - weekly bullish to be resumed; 33.90 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bear market rally to the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is testing the resistance level at8,479 to above for the secondary rally to be started with the bullish reversal resistance level at 12,247 as a next target to re-enter.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-07-31 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Difference Between Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 (based on the article)
In the U.S., market participants focus the majority of their attention on three indices – S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq 100. These indices are of course highly correlated to one another as they track companies impacted by the same business cycle and other important macroeconomic factors.
Additionally, there is some cross-over in the stocks that are included in the ‘big three’. For example, the technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a constituent included in all three. However, there are big differences between the Dow and Nasdaq and S&P 500 - such as the number and type of stocks included in each index and how index values are calculated.
How is the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 Calculated?
The S&P 500, created by Standard & Poor’s in 1962, represents the broadest measure of the U.S. economy among the three major indices. The index value is calculated by weighting each company according to its market capitalization and then a divisor, which is set by S&P, is applied to produce the final value. The simple calculation is as such: sum of the market cap of all stocks included divided by the divisor, or total market cap / divisor.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, often referred to in short as the ‘Dow’, is the oldest index, dating back to 1896 and is the most globally well known. The Dow represents 30 large cap stocks as determined by the Wall Street Journal. Unlike the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, the weighting for each component in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is ranked by share price, and then a divisor applied to create the final value.
The Nasdaq 100 is the youngest of the three indices having begun trading in 1985. It represents the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange and is generally regarded as a technology index given the heavy weighting given to tech-based companies. The Nasdaq 100 is based on the market capitalization of its components.
Trading Differences Between Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Despite the tight correlation between the major U.S. indices, they each have their own ‘personalities’ in how they trade due to the differing make-up for each index and importance of certain companies and groups of companies (sectors). The S&P 500 is the least impacted from day-to-day by any single one stock given it is comprised of so many names. With that said, there are a handful of sectors which have the most importance on the index.
Major Differences between Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500: Breakdown of weightings -
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Bitcoin price forecast in 2020 - from $55,931 to $2352 (based on the article)
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and range price movement
2018-08-07 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging to the possible bearish reversal; 6,882 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud in secondary ranging market condition: the price is testing support level at 6,882 to below for the daily bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish to be resumed (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from 8,272 resistance level to below for the bearish trend to be resumed and with 5,788 daily bearish target.
Bitcoin ATMs are installed in 73 countries in the world. Two thirds of them are concentrated in North America. Out of a total of 3,504 BATMs worldwide, 2163 are installed in the United States, and 613 in Canada. Los Angeles has the most number of BATMs in the United States, 253, followed by Chicago with 183 ATMs."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator: