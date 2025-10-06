Press review - page 626
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Bitcoin - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Dow Jones Index: United States Advance Retail Sales
2018-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From morningstar article :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dow Jones Index H4: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - long-term downtrend to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Bitcoin - What's Next - $2,000 Or $10,000? (based on the article)
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The chart was made on monthly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Most volatile currency pairs (based on the article)
FAANG Stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (based on the article)
FAANG is an acronym, which stands for the first letters of the five companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google. These five companies have not only been some of the best-performing large-cap stocks over recent years (although Netflix only qualified as large-cap in 2013, when its capitalization consolidated above the $10 billion threshold), they have defined a zeitgeist, led a roaring bull market, and changed the way many of us live, at least in the world’s more economically developed countries.
Apple
Alphabet’s Google
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-11-26 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Crude Oil: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-11-27 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Crude Oil M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Fed Chair Powell Speech
2018-11-28 17:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = Speech titled "The Federal Reserve's Framework for Monitoring Financial Stability" at The Economic Club of New York.
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From forbes article :
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DXY M5: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After