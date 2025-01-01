CiCCI
CiCCI는 상품 채널 지수 기술 지표를 사용하기 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CiCCI 클래스는 물품 채널 인덱스 지표의 데이터에 대한 생성, 설정 및 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
class CiCCI: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
상속 계층
CiCCI
그룹별 클래스 메서드
Attributes
평균 주기를 반환합니다
적용할 가격 유형 또는 핸들을 반환합니다
Create
지표를 작성합니다
데이터 액세스
버퍼 데이터를 반환합니다
Input/output
virtual Type
가삭 식별 메서드
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
클래스 CArray에서 상속된 메서드
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
CArrayObj 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
클래스 CSeries에서 상속된 메서드
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
클래스 CIndicator에서 상속된 메서드
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription