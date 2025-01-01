DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTimeseries classesCiTime 

CiTime

CiTime is a class designed for access to open times of the bars in the history.

Description

CiTime class provides an access to open times of the bars in the history.

Declaration

   class CiTime: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CiTime

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates a timeseries

BufferResize

Sets timeseries buffer size

Data Access

 

GetData

Gets the timeseries data

Data Update

 

Refresh

Updates the timeseries data

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent