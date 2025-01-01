CiTime

CiTime is a class designed for access to open times of the bars in the history.

Description

CiTime class provides an access to open times of the bars in the history.

Declaration

class CiTime: public CSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CiTime

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a timeseries BufferResize Sets timeseries buffer size Data Access GetData Gets the timeseries data Data Update Refresh Updates the timeseries data