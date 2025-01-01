CiTime
CiTime is a class designed for access to open times of the bars in the history.
Description
CiTime class provides an access to open times of the bars in the history.
Declaration
class CiTime: public CSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Create
Creates a timeseries
Sets timeseries buffer size
Data Access
Gets the timeseries data
Data Update
Updates the timeseries data
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent