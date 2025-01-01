CiSpread
CiSpread is a class designed for access to spreads of the bars in the history.
Description
CiSpread class provides an access to spread historical data.
Declaration
class CiSpread: public CSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
Create
|
Creates a timeseries
Sets a series buffer size
Data Access
|
Gets the series data
Data Update
|
Updates the series data
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent