CiSpread

CiSpread is a class designed for access to spreads of the bars in the history.

Description

CiSpread class provides an access to spread historical data.

Declaration

class CiSpread: public CSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CiSpread

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a timeseries BufferResize Sets a series buffer size Data Access GetData Gets the series data Data Update Refresh Updates the series data