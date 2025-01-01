DocumentationSections
CiSpread

CiSpread is a class designed for access to spreads of the bars in the history.

Description

CiSpread class provides an access to spread historical data.

Declaration

   class CiSpread: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CiSpread

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates a timeseries

BufferResize

Sets a series buffer size

Data Access

 

GetData

Gets the series data

Data Update

 

Refresh

Updates the series data

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent