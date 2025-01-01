DocumentationSections
CiTickVolume

CiTickVolume is a class designed for access to tick volumes of the bars in the history.

Description

Declaration

   class CiTickVolume: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CiTickVolume

Class Methods by Groups

Create

Creates a timeseries

BufferResize

Sets buffer sizes

GetData

Gets the series data

Refresh

Updates the series data

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent