CiTickVolume is a class designed for access to tick volumes of the bars in the history.

class CiTickVolume: public CSeries

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CiTickVolume

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a timeseries BufferResize Sets buffer sizes Data Access GetData Gets the series data Data Update Refresh Updates the series data