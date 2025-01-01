CiTickVolume
CiTickVolume is a class designed for access to tick volumes of the bars in the history.
Description
CiTickVolume class provides an access to tick volumes of the bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CiTickVolume: public CSeries
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates a timeseries
|
Sets buffer sizes
|
Data Access
|
|
Gets the series data
|
Data Update
|
|
Updates the series data
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent