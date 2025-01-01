CiRealVolume

CiRealVolume is a class designed for access to real volumes of the bars in the history.

Description

Declaration

class CiRealVolume: public CSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CiRealVolume

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a series BufferResize Sets buffer size Data Access GetData Gets the series data Data Update Refresh Updates the series data