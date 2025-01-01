CiRealVolume
CiRealVolume is a class designed for access to real volumes of the bars in the history.
Description
CiRealVolume class provides an access to real volumes of the bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CiRealVolume: public CSeries
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates a series
|
Sets buffer size
|
Data Access
|
|
Gets the series data
|
Data Update
|
|
Updates the series data
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent