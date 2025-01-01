- Create
- ReadOnly
- TextAlign
- OnObjectEndEdit
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnChange
- OnClick
ReadOnly (Get Method)
Gets the "ReadOnly" property of the control.
|
bool ReadOnly()
Return Value
The value of "ReadOnly" property.
ReadOnly (Set Method)
Sets the value of "ReadOnly" property of the control.
|
bool ReadOnly(
Parameters
flag
[in] New value of "ReadOnly" property.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.