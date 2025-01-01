DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CEdit ReadOnly 

ReadOnly (Get Method)

Gets the "ReadOnly" property of the control.

bool  ReadOnly()

Return Value

The value of "ReadOnly" property.

ReadOnly (Set Method)

Sets the value of "ReadOnly" property of the control.

bool  ReadOnly(
   const bool  flag      // value
   )

Parameters

flag

[in]  New value of "ReadOnly" property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.