- Create
- ReadOnly
- TextAlign
- OnObjectEndEdit
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnChange
- OnClick
Create
Creates CEdit control.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
chart
[in] ID of the chart, at which the control is created.
name
[in] Unique name of the control.
subwin
[in] Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.
x1
[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.
y1
[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.
x2
[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.
y2
[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.