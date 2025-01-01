- Create
- ReadOnly
- TextAlign
- OnObjectEndEdit
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnChange
- OnClick
TextAlign (Get method)
Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.
|
ENUM_ALIGN_MODE TextAlign() const
Return Value
Value of "TextAlign" property of the control.
TextAlign (Set method)
Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.
|
bool TextAlign(
Parameters
align
[in] New value of "TextAlign" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.