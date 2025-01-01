TextAlign (Get method)

Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE TextAlign() const

Return Value

Value of "TextAlign" property of the control.

TextAlign (Set method)

Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.

bool TextAlign(

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align

)

Parameters

align

[in] New value of "TextAlign" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.