DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCEditTextAlign 

TextAlign (Get method)

Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  TextAlign() const

Return Value

Value of "TextAlign" property of the control.

 

TextAlign (Set method)

Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.

bool  TextAlign(
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align      // property value
   )

Parameters

align

[in]  New value of "TextAlign" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.