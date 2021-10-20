Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 84): Descendant classes of the abstract standard graphical object

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I created the class of the terminal abstract standard graphical object. The class object describes the properties that are common for all graphical objects. So, it is simply some kind of a graphical object. To clarify its affiliation with a real graphical object, we need to set the properties inherent in this particular graphical object in the descendant object class. On the contrary, access to some other properties should be limited since they are not the parameters of this particular graphical object but are present in the set of abstract object properties.

This concept of building objects is accepted for almost all library objects. The graphical object classes are no exception.

To specify the object affiliation with the group of graphical objects, we will use a set of standard graphical object groups from the terminal and add a new property to the abstract graphical object — the group the graphical object described by the descendant class belongs to:





In the current article, I am going to create object classes belonging to Lines, Channels, Gann, Fibo and Elliott groups. The remaining object groups will be introduced in the next article. The reason behind that is that not all properties of these objects can be described using the existing abstract graphical object functionality. Therefore, here I am going to implement things using the functionality of the class created in the previous article. In the next article, I will add the ability to read and write all object properties, as well as implement the classes of the remaining graphical object groups.

They include, for instance, graphical object anchor points. The properties stored in the abstract graphical object are stored in the object property arrays where each array field describes a single property, for example time. By default, the time is taken from the graphical object first anchor point. All other anchor points can be obtained from the ObjectGetInteger() function by specifying the index of the necessary point via the property modifier. The class I am currently considering is able to store one value only. For instance, we should create an array of same-type properties and access the necessary properties the same way as when using a property modifier.

Since the article is limited, I will divide the development into several stages.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the enumeration of standard graphical object groups:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

Add a new property to the list of object integer properties and increase the number of integer properties by 1 (from 51 to 52):

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 52 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add sorting by a new property to the list of possible graphical object sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,

...



MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, };

and text messages corresponding to newly added indices:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal" } , {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},

...

{ "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" }, { "Не показывается ни на одном таймфрейме" , "Not shown on any timeframe" }, { "Рисуется на всех таймфреймах" , "Drawn on all timeframes" }, { "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" },

...

{ "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Абстрактный графический объект" , "Abstract graphic object" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" },

...

{ "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, { "Группа графического объекта" , "Graphic object group" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "(Координата щелчка по графику)" , "(Chart click coordinate)" } , };





The graphical object features the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES integer property allowing us to set and receive the object image on any of timeframes. Chart timeframes the object is displayed on can be defined or set by a combination of object visibility flags.



In order to display the description of the visibility flags set for the graphical object, in the file of service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, add the function returning the the enabled/disabled flag status for a requested timeframe:

bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int flags ) { if (flags== OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) return true ; if (flags== OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) return false ; int flag= 0 ; switch (( int )timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flag= 0x00000001 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flag= 0x00000002 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flag= 0x00000004 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flag= 0x00000008 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flag= 0x00000010 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flag= 0x00000020 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flag= 0x00000040 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flag= 0x00000080 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flag= 0x00000100 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flag= 0x00000200 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flag= 0x00000400 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flag= 0x00000800 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flag= 0x00001000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flag= 0x00002000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flag= 0x00004000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flag= 0x00008000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flag= 0x00010000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flag= 0x00020000 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flag= 0x00040000 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flag= 0x00080000 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flag= 0x00100000 ; break ; default : break ; } return ((flags & flag)==flag); }

If the value passed to the function features the flags of all timeframes (OBJ_ALL_PERIODS), the object is clearly visible on all timeframes and we immediately return true without checking flags.

If all flags of all timeframes are disabled (OBJ_NO_PERIODS), the object is completely hidden on all timeframes. Return false immediately.

Next, depending on the timeframe value passed to the function, assign an appropriate value to the flag variable the bits of the flags variable are to be compared with. After receiving a bit mask, compare its value with the one obtained when imposing a bit mask on the 'flags' variable and return the result of this bitwise comparison. The function returns true only if the 'flags' variable features the bit checked by the mask.



I have defined the groups of graphical objects. Now let's add this new value to the graphical object properties.

In the file of the base object of all library graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh (in its protected section), declare the variable for storing the graphical object group:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

In the public section of the class, set the method for setting the graphical object group:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetGroup( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group ){ this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

and the method for returning the group:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

The previously implemented method returning the object visibility flag on the specified timeframe is removed from the public class section:

bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

First, it is not optimal. Second, I have already implemented the service function above, which does the same.

Next, declare the method returning the description of the graphical object group:

ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); } string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string GroupDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

string CGBaseObj::GroupDescription( void ) { return ( this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

Here all is simple. Depending on the value set in m_group and returned by the Group() method, return the appropriate text message.



Let's improve the abstract graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Since some object properties are different for different objects, the implementation of the methods that return these properties should also be different. Such properties should have virtual methods with a common implementation in the abstract graphical object class. For descendant objects, this implementation is redefined in the descendant class.

In the public section of the class, add three virtual methods returning the descriptions of the graphical object type, as well as the price and time of the object first anchor point:



virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ;

Redefine the methods in the descendant objects for displaying data on a certain graphical object described by the descendant object.

In the protected parametric class constructor, add a new formal parameter — standard graphical object group, while the default constructor immediately receives the group value of -1:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const string name); public :





At the very end of the list of methods for a simplified access to the class properties, add the methods returning the object visibility flags on a specified timeframe. Each timeframe is to have its own method. Declare the method returning the description of the object visibility on all timeframes:



string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M5 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M10 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M15 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M20 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M30 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H8 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_D1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_W1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_MN1 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); };





In the implementation code of the protected parametric constructor, add the ability to set the value passed to the parameters of the group the graphical object belongs to:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }





First, inform that this is a standard graphical object in the method displaying a short object description in the journal:

void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART), ": " , " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





For the method returning the description of the object integer property, add displaying the description of a group the object belongs to and replace displaying some properties with calling the methods created for that:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::GroupDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TimeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); }





For the method returning the description of the object real property, also replace displaying the anchor point description with calling the method:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .PriceDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }





For the method returning the description of the object string property, add display of quotes enclosing displayed string properties. To describe a tooltip, display a message that the tooltip is formed by the terminal automatically in case it is not set and is not the "

" control symbol, which disables the tooltip:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : this .GetProperty(property)== "

" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





The method returning the description of the object visibility on timeframes:

string CGStdGraphObj::VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ) { string res= "" ; int flags=( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); if (flags== OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if (flags== OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); for ( int i= 1 ;i<= 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex(( uchar )i); if (!IsVisibleOnTimeframe(timeframe,flags)) continue ; res+=TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", " ; } :: StringSetCharacter (res,:: StringLen (res)- 2 , ' ' ); :: StringTrimRight (res); return res; }

Here we obtain bit flags of the object visibility on timeframes from the object property.

If none of the flags is set, return the message informing that the object is invisible on every single timeframe.

If, on the contrary, all flags of all timeframes are set, return the message that the object is visible on all timeframes.

If only some of the flags are set, then, in the loop from 1 to 21, we get the timeframe by index using the TimeframeByEnumIndex() service function I implemented long time ago and located in the service function file.

If the object is invisible on a received timeframe, move on to the next iteration to get the next timeframe.

If we can see the object, then we add its short description to the res variable value adding comma and space at the end.

Upon the loop completion, replace the comma at the end of the resulting string with space and remove all spaces and control symbols to the right of the string. The resulting string is returned from the method.



All class improvements are over. Now it is time to create descendant classes of the abstract graphical object class.





Descendant objects of the abstract graphical object

In the current article, I will create the classes of several graphical object groups: Lines, Channels, Gann, Fibo and Elliott.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\, I will create a new file GStdHLineObj.mqh of the StdHLineObj horizontal line class.

The class should be derived from the abstract graphical object, while the parent class file itself should be connected to the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { }





In the public section of the class, add the constructor, declare three methods returning the flags of properties supported by the object and the method for displaying object descriptions and properties:



class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdHLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_HLINE ); } virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } };

The purpose of the methods should be clear from their names. Besides, I have considered similar methods in other classes many times.

In the initialization list of the class constructor, pass the object type — horizontal line to the closed parametric constructor of the parent class, affiliation — does not belong to the program, object group — lines, as well as chart ID and object name values passed to the class constructor:



CGStdHLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj( OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE , GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES , chart_id,name ) {}





The TypeDescription() virtual method returns the description of the graphical object returned by the previously introduced StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() service function, which receives the object type — horizontal line:

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_HLINE ); }





The TimeDescription() virtual method, returning the time description, displays the time set in the horizontal line properties. Since the horizontal line has no time reference, the mouse cursor coordinate is entered into the property when clicking on the chart while placing the object. The appropriate additional message appears in the time description displayed in the journal:

virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD) ; }





The methods that return the flags indicating the object support for integer, real and string properties:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property ) { switch ( ( int )property ) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

The property is passed to each method. Next, if such a property is in the list of supported properties, return true, otherwise — false.



The lists of supported properties will be different for each class since each of graphical objects features its own set of properties. The class constructors are also unique for each of the descendant objects of the abstract graphical object.

The methods displaying the short object name and sending the short object description to the journal:



string CGStdHLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdHLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

These methods (1) return a string describing the graphical object type and (2) display the graphical object type, as well as its name, assigned ID and object creation time, to the journal.



All other classes describing graphical objects of various types and included in different groups are considered in full below.

"Vertical line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdVLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdVLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_VLINE ); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits)+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdVLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdVLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Trend line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } }; bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTrendObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTrendObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Trend line by angle" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTrendByAngleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendByAngleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTrendByAngleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTrendByAngleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Cyclic lines" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCyclesObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdCyclesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdCyclesObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CYCLES ); } }; bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdCyclesObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdCyclesObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Arrowed line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowedLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowedLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ); } }; bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowedLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowedLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Equidistant channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Standard deviation channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdStdDevChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdStdDevChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdStdDevChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdStdDevChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Linear regression channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRegressionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdRegressionObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_REGRESSION ); } }; bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRegressionObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRegressionObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Andrews' Pitchfork" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdPitchforkObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdPitchforkObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_PITCHFORK ); } }; bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdPitchforkObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdPitchforkObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Gann line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNLINE ); } }; bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Gann fan" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannFanObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNFAN ); } }; bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannFanObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannFanObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Gann grid" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannGridObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannGridObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNGRID ); } }; bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannGridObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannGridObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo levels" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBO ); } }; bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo time zones" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboTimesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboTimesObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOTIMES ); } }; bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboTimesObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboTimesObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo fan" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboFanObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOFAN ); } }; bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboFanObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboFanObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo arcs" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboArcObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboArcObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOARC ); } }; bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboArcObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboArcObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Fibo extension" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdExpansionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdExpansionObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EXPANSION ); } }; bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdExpansionObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdExpansionObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Elliott 5 waves" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdElliotWave5Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdElliotWave5Obj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEGREE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ); } }; bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdElliotWave5Obj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdElliotWave5Obj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





"Elliott 3 waves" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdElliotWave3Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdElliotWave3Obj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEGREE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ); } }; bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdElliotWave3Obj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdElliotWave3Obj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

These are all the objects of the abstract graphical object descendant classes planned for today. As you can see, they are identical to each other, but differ in types of supported properties. This means that each of these objects will have only the properties inherent in it. The data is not just displayed in the journal. Most importantly, the search and sorting of library objects considers the flags indicating the object supports a certain property. Therefore, when sorting all graphical objects in the collection, for example, by an angle, the final list will not contain objects having no corner since such a property is not supported by them.

I will leave all the above classes for independent analysis.

Now we need to improve the chart object management class located in the file of the graphical object collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.

Depending on a graphical object added to the chart, a new instance of the standard graphical object class is to be created out of those I have created here. Let's make the necessary improvements in the file.



Include the files of all the classes created here to the file of the graphical object collection class (instead of the previously included GStdGraphObj.mqh) and declare the public method for creating a new object describing the graphical object added to the chart:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

In the method, checking the changes in the number of objects on the chart, of the graphical object management class, make improvements in the code block for creating a new object describing a graphical object added to the chart:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj. Print (); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

I have already created a new abstract graphical object earlier. Now it is time to create an object of an appropriate type using descendant classes developed here. After the object is successfully created, add the affiliation property to it (does not belong to the program). Instead of displaying the short description of the created object, the journal displays the full description of all of its properties.

To select the object that is to be created, use the method creating a new standard graphical object:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); default : return NULL ; } }

Here all is simple. The method receives the type of the object to be created, ID of the chart the graphical object has been added to and the name of the new graphical object. Next, depending on the type of the graphical object passed to the method, use the new operator to create a new object of the appropriate descendant class of the abstract graphical object and return the result of creating a new object right away.

The method returns either a pointer to a newly created object or NULL in case of any object creation error. As we can see, not all objects are created yet. The remaining ones will be created in the next article along with the improvements introduced into the classes created in the current article. We will need to provide access to all properties of all object anchor points rather than to the very first one.



Everything is ready for testing.



Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part84\ as TestDoEasyPart84.mq5.



No changes in the EA are currently required. But for the sake of order, I have saved it in the corresponding article in the terminal folder.

Compile the EA, launch it in the terminal and add some graphical objects to the chart.

Full descriptions of all properties added to object charts are to be displayed in the journal:









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of descendant classes of the abstract graphical object and the collection class of graphical library objects.





All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

