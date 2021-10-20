Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 84): Descendant classes of the abstract standard graphical object
Concept
In the previous article, I created the class of the terminal abstract standard graphical object. The class object describes the properties that are common for all graphical objects. So, it is simply some kind of a graphical object. To clarify its affiliation with a real graphical object, we need to set the properties inherent in this particular graphical object in the descendant object class. On the contrary, access to some other properties should be limited since they are not the parameters of this particular graphical object but are present in the set of abstract object properties.
This concept of building objects is accepted for almost all library objects. The graphical object classes are no exception.
To specify the object affiliation with the group of graphical objects, we will use a set of standard graphical object groups from the terminal and add a new property to the abstract graphical object — the group the graphical object described by the descendant class belongs to:
In the current article, I am going to create object classes belonging to Lines, Channels, Gann, Fibo and Elliott groups. The remaining object groups will be introduced in the next article. The reason behind that is that not all properties of these objects can be described using the existing abstract graphical object functionality. Therefore, here I am going to implement things using the functionality of the class created in the previous article. In the next article, I will add the ability to read and write all object properties, as well as implement the classes of the remaining graphical object groups.
They include, for instance, graphical object anchor points. The properties stored in the abstract graphical object are stored in the object property arrays where each array field describes a single property, for example time. By default, the time is taken from the graphical object first anchor point. All other anchor points can be obtained from the ObjectGetInteger() function by specifying the index of the necessary point via the property modifier. The class I am currently considering is able to store one value only. For instance, we should create an array of same-type properties and access the necessary properties the same way as when using a property modifier.
Since the article is limited, I will divide the development into several stages.
Improving library classes
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the enumeration of standard graphical object groups:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Graphical object group | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, // Lines GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, // Channels GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, // Gann GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, // Fibo GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, // Elliott GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, // Shapes GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, // Arrows GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, // Graphical objects }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add a new property to the list of object integer properties and increase the number of integer properties by 1 (from 51 to 52):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { //--- Additional properties GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0, // Object ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, // Graphical object group (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list //--- Common properties of all graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Object creation time GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (52) // Total number of integer properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add sorting by a new property to the list of possible graphical object sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0, // Sort by object ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, // Sort by object type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, // Sort by a graphical object group SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart subwindow index SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, // Sort by object index in the list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, // Sort by object creation time SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, // Sort by object visibility on timeframes SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, // Sort by the "Background object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, // Sort by the "Object selection" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, // Sort by the "Object availability" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, // Sort by time coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, // Sort by color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, // Sort by style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, // Sort by line width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, // Sort by the "Object color filling" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, // Sort by number of levels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, // Sort by line level color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, // Sort by line level style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, // Sort by line level width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, // Sort by font size SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, // Sort by button state (pressed/released) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by Chart object ID. SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Sort by Chart object period SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by Chart object scale SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, // Sort by price coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, // Sort by level value SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, // Sort by angle SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, // Sort by object name SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, // Sort by object description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, // Sort by tooltip text SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, // Sort by level description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, // Sort by font SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Sort by Chart object period symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of the library's text message indices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST, // Beginning of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, // End of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, // Property not supported MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, // Property not supported in MQL4 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, // Property not supported for position MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, // Property not supported for pending order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, // Property not supported for market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, // Property not supported for historical market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, // Value not set MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, // Not set MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, // Formed by the terminal MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, // According to the order expiration mode
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, // failed to add to list MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, // Order lifetime till the end of the current day to be used MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS, // Not shown on any timeframe MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS, // Drawn on all timeframes MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, // January MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, // February
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program //--- MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY, // Abstract graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, // Vertical line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, // Horizontal line
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, // Chart object symbol MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, // Graphical object group MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, // Lines MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, // Channels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, // Gann MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, // Fibo MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, // Elliott MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, // Shapes MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, // Arrows MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, // Graphical objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, // (Chart click coordinate) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and text messages corresponding to newly added indices:
string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},
...
{"не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to list"}, {"Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня","Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used"}, {"Не показывается ни на одном таймфрейме","Not shown on any timeframe"}, {"Рисуется на всех таймфреймах","Drawn on all timeframes"}, {"Январь","January"}, {"Февраль","February"},
...
{"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"}, {"Абстрактный графический объект","Abstract graphic object"}, {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"}, {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},
...
{"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"}, {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"}, {"Группа графического объекта","Graphic object group"}, {"Линии","Lines"}, {"Каналы","Channels"}, {"Ганн","Gann"}, {"Фибоначчи","Fibonacci"}, {"Эллиотт","Elliott"}, {"Фигуры","Shapes"}, {"Стрелки","Arrows"}, {"Графические объекты","Graphical"}, {"(Координата щелчка по графику)","(Chart click coordinate)"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
The graphical object features the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES integer property allowing us to set and receive the object image on any of timeframes. Chart timeframes the object is displayed on can be defined or set by a combination of object visibility flags.
In order to display the description of the visibility flags set for the graphical object, in the file of service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, add the function returning the the enabled/disabled flag status for a requested timeframe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of displaying the graphical | //| object on a specified chart timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int flags) { if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) return true; if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS) return false; int flag=0; switch((int)timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flag=0x00000001; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flag=0x00000002; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flag=0x00000004; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flag=0x00000008; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flag=0x00000010; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flag=0x00000020; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flag=0x00000040; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flag=0x00000080; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flag=0x00000100; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flag=0x00000200; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flag=0x00000400; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flag=0x00000800; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flag=0x00001000; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flag=0x00002000; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flag=0x00004000; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flag=0x00008000; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flag=0x00010000; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flag=0x00020000; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flag=0x00040000; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flag=0x00080000; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flag=0x00100000; break; default: break; } return((flags & flag)==flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the value passed to the function features the flags of all timeframes (OBJ_ALL_PERIODS), the object is clearly visible on all timeframes and we immediately return true without checking flags.
If all flags of all timeframes are disabled (OBJ_NO_PERIODS), the object is completely hidden on all timeframes. Return false immediately.
Next, depending on the timeframe value passed to the function, assign an appropriate value to the flag variable the bits of the flags variable are to be compared with. After receiving a bit mask, compare its value with the one obtained when imposing a bit mask on the 'flags' variable and return the result of this bitwise comparison. The function returns true only if the 'flags' variable features the bit checked by the mask.
I have defined the groups of graphical objects. Now let's add this new value to the graphical object properties.
In the file of the base object of all library graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh (in its protected section), declare the variable for storing the graphical object group:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; // Graphical object group string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time
In the public section of the class, set the method for setting the graphical object group:
public: //--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;} void SetGroup(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group){ this.m_group=group; } void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
and the method for returning the group:
//--- Return the values of class variables ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return this.m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP Group(void) const { return this.m_group; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject(void) const { return this.m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_create_time; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } long ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; }
The previously implemented method returning the object visibility flag on the specified timeframe is removed from the public class section:
//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } //--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); }
First, it is not optimal. Second, I have already implemented the service function above, which does the same.
Next, declare the method returning the description of the graphical object group:
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); } //--- Return the description of the type of the graphical object (1) type, (2) element, (3) affiliation and (4) group string TypeGraphObjectDescription(void); string TypeElementDescription(void); string BelongDescription(void); string GroupDescription(void); //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's write its implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object group | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::GroupDescription(void) { return ( this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is simple. Depending on the value set in m_group and returned by the Group() method, return the appropriate text message.
Let's improve the abstract graphical object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
Since some object properties are different for different objects, the implementation of the methods that return these properties should also be different. Such properties should have virtual methods with a common implementation in the abstract graphical object class. For descendant objects, this implementation is redefined in the descendant class.
In the public section of the class, add three virtual methods returning the descriptions of the graphical object type, as well as the price and time of the object first anchor point:
//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT), price coordinate (2) and (3) time virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription(void) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES); } //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects) bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor
Redefine the methods in the descendant objects for displaying data on a certain graphical object described by the descendant object.
In the protected parametric class constructor, add a new formal parameter — standard graphical object group, while the default constructor immediately receives the group value of -1:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name); public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very end of the list of methods for a simplified access to the class properties, add the methods returning the object visibility flags on a specified timeframe. Each timeframe is to have its own method. Declare the method returning the description of the object visibility on all timeframes:
//--- Symbol for the Chart object string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } //--- Return the flags indicating object visibility on timeframes bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M5, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M10,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M15,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M20,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M30,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H8, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_D1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_W1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_MN1,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } //--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the implementation code of the protected parametric constructor, add the ability to set the value passed to the parameters of the group the graphical object belongs to:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id,const string name) { //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save integer properties //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj::ChartID(); // Chart ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); // Chart subwindow index this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); // Graphical object affiliation this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); // Graphical object group this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0; // Object ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0; // Object index in the list //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); // Object creation time this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES); // Object visibility on timeframes this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK); // Background object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED); // Object selection this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE); // Object availability this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME); // First point time coordinate this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR); // Color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE); // Style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0; // Object color filling this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0; // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0; // Number of levels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0; // Level line color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0; // Level line style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0; // Level line width this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0; // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0; // Font size this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0; // Ray goes to the left this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0; // Ray goes to the right this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0; // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0; // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0; // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0; // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0; // Gann object trend this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0; // Elliott wave marking level this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0; // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0; // Button state (pressed/released) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0; // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0; // Chart object period< this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0; // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0; // Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0; // Chart object scale this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0; // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0; // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0; // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0; // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0; // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0; // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0; // Border type for "Rectangle border" this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0; // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE); // Price coordinate this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0; // Level value this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0; // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0; // Angle this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0; // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; // Object name this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = ""; // Level description this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = ""; // Font this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = ""; // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= ""; // Chart object symbol //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, inform that this is a standard graphical object in the method displaying a short object description in the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART),": ", " \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For the method returning the description of the object integer property, add displaying the description of a group the object belongs to and replace displaying some properties with calling the methods created for that:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::GroupDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TimeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For the method returning the description of the object real property, also replace displaying the anchor point description with calling the method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.PriceDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For the method returning the description of the object string property, add display of quotes enclosing displayed string properties. To describe a tooltip, display a message that the tooltip is formed by the terminal automatically in case it is not set and is not the "\n" control symbol, which disables the tooltip:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : this.GetProperty(property)=="\n" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning the description of the object visibility on timeframes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void) { string res=""; int flags=(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); for(int i=1;i<=21;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex((uchar)i); if(!IsVisibleOnTimeframe(timeframe,flags)) continue; res+=TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", "; } ::StringSetCharacter(res,::StringLen(res)-2,' '); ::StringTrimRight(res); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we obtain bit flags of the object visibility on timeframes from the object property.
If none of the flags is set, return the message informing that the object is invisible on every single timeframe.
If, on the contrary, all flags of all timeframes are set, return the message that the object is visible on all timeframes.
If only some of the flags are set, then, in the loop from 1 to 21, we get the timeframe by index using the TimeframeByEnumIndex() service function I implemented long time ago and located in the service function file.
If the object is invisible on a received timeframe, move on to the next iteration to get the next timeframe.
If we can see the object, then we add its short description to the res variable value adding comma and space at the end.
Upon the loop completion, replace the comma at the end of the resulting string with space and remove all spaces and control symbols to the right of the string. The resulting string is returned from the method.
All class improvements are over. Now it is time to create descendant classes of the abstract graphical object class.
Descendant objects of the abstract graphical object
In the current article, I will create the classes of several graphical object groups: Lines, Channels, Gann, Fibo and Elliott.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\, I will create a new file GStdHLineObj.mqh of the StdHLineObj horizontal line class.
The class should be derived from the abstract graphical object, while the parent class file itself should be connected to the created class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdHLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Horizontal line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { }
In the public section of the class, add the constructor, declare three methods returning the flags of properties supported by the object and the method for displaying object descriptions and properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Horizontal line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {} //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); } virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The purpose of the methods should be clear from their names. Besides, I have considered similar methods in other classes many times.
In the initialization list of the class constructor, pass the object type — horizontal line to the closed parametric constructor of the parent class, affiliation — does not belong to the program, object group — lines, as well as chart ID and object name values passed to the class constructor:
CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {}
The TypeDescription() virtual method returns the description of the graphical object returned by the previously introduced StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() service function, which receives the object type — horizontal line:
virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); }
The TimeDescription() virtual method, returning the time description, displays the time set in the horizontal line properties. Since the horizontal line has no time reference, the mouse cursor coordinate is entered into the property when clicking on the chart while placing the object. The appropriate additional message appears in the time description displayed in the journal:
virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); }
The methods that return the flags indicating the object support for integer, real and string properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The property is passed to each method. Next, if such a property is in the list of supported properties, return true, otherwise — false.
The lists of supported properties will be different for each class since each of graphical objects features its own set of properties. The class constructors are also unique for each of the descendant objects of the abstract graphical object.
The methods displaying the short object name and sending the short object description to the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdHLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdHLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These methods (1) return a string describing the graphical object type and (2) display the graphical object type, as well as its name, assigned ID and object creation time, to the journal.
All other classes describing graphical objects of various types and included in different groups are considered in full below.
"Vertical line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdVLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Vertical line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdVLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdVLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_VLINE); } virtual string PriceDescription(void) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdVLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdVLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Trend line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdTrendObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trend line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdTrendObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TREND); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdTrendObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdTrendObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Trend line by angle" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trend line by angle" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdTrendByAngleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdTrendByAngleObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdTrendByAngleObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdTrendByAngleObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Cyclic lines" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCyclesObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdCyclesObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Cyclic lines" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdCyclesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdCyclesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CYCLES); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdCyclesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdCyclesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Arrowed line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Arrowed line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdArrowedLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdArrowedLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ARROWED_LINE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdArrowedLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdArrowedLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Equidistant channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Equidistant channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Standard deviation channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Standard deviation channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdStdDevChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdStdDevChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdStdDevChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdStdDevChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Linear regression channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdRegressionObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Linear regression channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdRegressionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdRegressionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_REGRESSION); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdRegressionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdRegressionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Andrews' Pitchfork" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdPitchforkObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdPitchforkObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdPitchforkObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_PITCHFORK); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdPitchforkObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdPitchforkObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Gann line" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNLINE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Gann fan" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannFanObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann fan" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNFAN); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Gann grid" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannGridObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann grid" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannGridObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannGridObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNGRID); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannGridObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannGridObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo levels" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo levels" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBO); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo time zones" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboTimesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboTimesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOTIMES); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboTimesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboTimesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo fan" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboFanObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo fan" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOFAN); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo arcs" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboArcObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo arcs" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboArcObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboArcObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ELLIPSE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOARC); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboArcObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboArcObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo channel" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Fibo extension" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdExpansionObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo extension" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdExpansionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdExpansionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_EXPANSION); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdExpansionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdExpansionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Elliott 5 waves" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdElliotWave5Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdElliotWave5Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdElliotWave5Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdElliotWave5Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Elliott 3 waves" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdElliotWave3Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdElliotWave3Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdElliotWave3Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdElliotWave3Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These are all the objects of the abstract graphical object descendant classes planned for today. As you can see, they are identical to each other, but differ in types of supported properties. This means that each of these objects will have only the properties inherent in it. The data is not just displayed in the journal. Most importantly, the search and sorting of library objects considers the flags indicating the object supports a certain property. Therefore, when sorting all graphical objects in the collection, for example, by an angle, the final list will not contain objects having no corner since such a property is not supported by them.
I will leave all the above classes for independent analysis.
Now we need to improve the chart object management class located in the file of the graphical object collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.
Depending on a graphical object added to the chart, a new instance of the standard graphical object class is to be created out of those I have created here. Let's make the necessary improvements in the file.
Include the files of all the classes created here to the file of the graphical object collection class (instead of the previously included GStdGraphObj.mqh) and declare the public method for creating a new object describing the graphical object added to the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Create a new standard graphical object CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id, const string name); //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method, checking the changes in the number of objects on the chart, of the graphical object management class, make improvements in the code block for creating a new object describing a graphical object added to the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { int index=0; datetime time=0; string name=""; //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++) { name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j); datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); if(tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } //--- Select the last graphical object by its index name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index); if(name!="") { //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,this.ChartID(),name); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Set the object index and affiliation, display its short description and remove the created object obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj.Print(); delete obj; } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I have already created a new abstract graphical object earlier. Now it is time to create an object of an appropriate type using descendant classes developed here. After the object is successfully created, add the affiliation property to it (does not belong to the program). Instead of displaying the short description of the created object, the journal displays the full description of all of its properties.
To select the object that is to be created, use the method creating a new standard graphical object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id,const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; switch((int)obj_type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); /* //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(chart_id,name); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(chart_id,name); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(chart_id,name); */ default : return NULL; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is simple. The method receives the type of the object to be created, ID of the chart the graphical object has been added to and the name of the new graphical object. Next, depending on the type of the graphical object passed to the method, use the new operator to create a new object of the appropriate descendant class of the abstract graphical object and return the result of creating a new object right away.
The method returns either a pointer to a newly created object or NULL in case of any object creation error. As we can see, not all objects are created yet. The remaining ones will be created in the next article along with the improvements introduced into the classes created in the current article. We will need to provide access to all properties of all object anchor points rather than to the very first one.
Everything is ready for testing.
Test
To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part84\ as TestDoEasyPart84.mq5.
No changes in the EA are currently required. But for the sake of order, I have saved it in the corresponding article in the terminal folder.
Compile the EA, launch it in the terminal and add some graphical objects to the chart.
Full descriptions of all properties added to object charts are to be displayed in the journal:
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue the development of descendant classes of the abstract graphical object and the collection class of graphical library objects.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 73): Form object of a graphical element
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 74): Basic graphical element powered by the CCanvas class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 75): Methods of handling primitives and text in the basic graphical element
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 76): Form object and predefined color themes
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 77): Shadow object class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 78): Animation principles in the library. Image slicing
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 79): "Animation frame" object class and its descendant objects
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 80): "Geometric animation frame" object class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 81): Integrating graphics into library objects
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 82): Library objects refactoring and collection of graphical objects
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 83): Class of the abstract standard graphical object
